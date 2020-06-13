501 Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, FL

/
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
33 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
11195 SW 1st St 115 IV
11195 Southwest 1st Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
835 sqft
Excellent location, excellent priced condo! - Property Id: 263717 Great unit located in the aguadulce community. Centrally located, tile throughout, amazing neighborhood, priced to rent out fast! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
10899 Sw 4th St, Miami, F
10899 Southwest 4th Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,745
607 sqft
Single bedroom unit for short-term lease in Miami-Dade, walking distance from FIU main campus.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
520 NW 114th Ave
520 Northwest 114th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This unit is located on the ground floor. 3 Bedrooms & 2 full bathroom. Rent includes water. Community offers a club house, pool and kids playground. Two parking assign + Guess parking.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
21 SW 113th Ave
21 Southwest 113th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a beautiful townh9ouse in prime location near FIU, Turnpike, dolphin mall and international mall. it features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large living room and dinning room area. Family room and cozy kitchen. MUST SEE!!!
Results within 1 mile of Sweetwater
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
International Gardens
9 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
$
Fontainbleau East
30 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
International Gardens
4 Units Available
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
244 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,797
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10265 NW 32nd Ter # A
10265 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1854 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse centrally located in Doral . This great unit features 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
1177 NW 123rd Ct
1177 Northwest 123rd Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1240 sqft
Fully Upgraded Townhouse / Dolphin Mall/Belen Area - Property Id: 290443 Fully upgraded and remodeled townhouse in the Belen/Dolphin Mall area. 3 Bedrooms and 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10871 NW 7th St 1424
10871 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1253 sqft
LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO - Property Id: 287637 LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO,,,UPGRADED KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES,,,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE,,,NEW A/C UNIT (1 YEAR OLD),,,24X24 PORCELAIN TILES ON 1ST FLOOR, CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR,,,2 ASSIGNED PARKING IN
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10227 NW 9th St Circle 507-3IV
10227 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Centrally Located Secured Unit - Property Id: 286646 SPECTACULAR 2 BED/2 BATH UNIT IN FOUNTAIN BLEU AREA. REMODELED KITCHEN, GATED COMMUNITY, 24 HOURS SECURITY. GREAT SCHOOL AREA. ENJOY COMMUNITY POOL AND TENNIS COURT.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
9735 Fountainebleau
9735 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1 sqft
Very well maintenance apartment, so centricall, a lot of shopping centers near by, a lot of restaurants around, very good schools district , very friendly environment, a cross from Doral area a lot of source of jobs around and very good
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10257 NW 9th St Cir
10257 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Great unit in West Fontaine!, just painted and clean. 2/2 with balcony, washer and dryer inside, updated kitchen and bathroom This is gated community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11780 SW 18th St 514
11780 Southwest 18th Street, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
898 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Your clients are looking for a good location ?. You just found it... Nice and comfortable apartment with amazing location in the hear of Miami. Really close to FIU, 8 St, markets and grocery stores.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11800 SW 18th St 514
11800 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
898 sqft
Great location, nice kite, balcony, tile,community pool , Laundry in unit . Elevator. Supermarket and majors expressways close by.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
571 NW 107th Ave
571 Northwest 107th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 571 NW 107th Ave in Fountainebleau. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
690 sqft
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sweetwater rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,830.
Some of the colleges located in the Sweetwater area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sweetwater from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
