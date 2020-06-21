Amenities
Available 07/18/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Home on 5 wooded acres - Property Id: 285405
3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Home on 5 wooded acres. Spacious open concept with high ceilings. Tile throughout, screened porch overlooking large Live Oak trees. Complete seclusion yet only a short drive to Gainesville, Florida and the University of Florida campus. Well water with water purification system. Yard maintenance is included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285405
Property Id 285405
(RLNE5801972)