Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

0000

0000 Bronson Avenue · (352) 514-0887
Location

0000 Bronson Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/18/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Home on 5 wooded acres - Property Id: 285405

3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Home on 5 wooded acres. Spacious open concept with high ceilings. Tile throughout, screened porch overlooking large Live Oak trees. Complete seclusion yet only a short drive to Gainesville, Florida and the University of Florida campus. Well water with water purification system. Yard maintenance is included in rent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

