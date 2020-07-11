All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like Midtown Delray.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
Midtown Delray
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Midtown Delray

2200 Bloods Grove Cir · (424) 365-8017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2200 Bloods Grove Cir, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2226 · Avail. now

$2,273

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1453 sqft

Unit 2242 · Avail. Oct 4

$2,273

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1453 sqft

Unit 2218 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,273

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1453 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2503 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,414

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1770 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midtown Delray.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
hot tub
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Schedule yours today!

These townhomes are located along the south side of Linton Boulevard, just east of Military Trail in Delray Beach, FL, known as the Village by the Sea. Midtown Delray is just a short drive or shuttle hop to Delray's Atlantic Avenue, which features numerous cultural, dining, and shopping venues and is second only to South Beach’s Lincoln Road as a Florida hot spot. Midtown Delray's townhome-styled apartments range in size from 1453 sq. ft. to 1853 sq. ft. and all of our luxury apartments in Delray Beach, FL have private one or two car garages, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, and many more features. Our pet-friendly community offers a nature trail, playground, pool, grilling area, fitness center, clubhouse and more! Come home to Midtown Delray Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $750 refundable or $131 sure bond
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: included with lease. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midtown Delray have any available units?
Midtown Delray has 4 units available starting at $2,273 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Midtown Delray have?
Some of Midtown Delray's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Delray currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Delray is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midtown Delray pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Delray is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Delray offer parking?
Yes, Midtown Delray offers parking.
Does Midtown Delray have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Midtown Delray offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Delray have a pool?
Yes, Midtown Delray has a pool.
Does Midtown Delray have accessible units?
No, Midtown Delray does not have accessible units.
Does Midtown Delray have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midtown Delray has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Midtown Delray?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
The Fountains At Delray Beach
14401 Military Trail
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy
Delray Beach, FL 33483
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Delray Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDelray Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity