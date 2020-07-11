Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving 24hr maintenance hot tub

These townhomes are located along the south side of Linton Boulevard, just east of Military Trail in Delray Beach, FL, known as the Village by the Sea. Midtown Delray is just a short drive or shuttle hop to Delray's Atlantic Avenue, which features numerous cultural, dining, and shopping venues and is second only to South Beach’s Lincoln Road as a Florida hot spot. Midtown Delray's townhome-styled apartments range in size from 1453 sq. ft. to 1853 sq. ft. and all of our luxury apartments in Delray Beach, FL have private one or two car garages, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, and many more features. Our pet-friendly community offers a nature trail, playground, pool, grilling area, fitness center, clubhouse and more! Come home to Midtown Delray Apartments.