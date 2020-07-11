Amenities
These townhomes are located along the south side of Linton Boulevard, just east of Military Trail in Delray Beach, FL, known as the Village by the Sea. Midtown Delray is just a short drive or shuttle hop to Delray's Atlantic Avenue, which features numerous cultural, dining, and shopping venues and is second only to South Beach’s Lincoln Road as a Florida hot spot. Midtown Delray's townhome-styled apartments range in size from 1453 sq. ft. to 1853 sq. ft. and all of our luxury apartments in Delray Beach, FL have private one or two car garages, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, and many more features. Our pet-friendly community offers a nature trail, playground, pool, grilling area, fitness center, clubhouse and more! Come home to Midtown Delray Apartments.