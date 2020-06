70 Ashby B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool media room tennis court

WATER VIEW...DESIRABLE AREA OF CENTURY VILLAGE, SEASONAL RENTAL FOR 2020-2021 SEASON...5 MONTH MINIMUM(NOTHING LESS), OWNER PREFERS A 6 MONTH RENTAL... KITCHEN WAS JUST COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH WHITE CABINETRY AND GRANITE COUNTERS, SUPERB LOCATION OF CENTURY VILLAGE!!! LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR OF A 2 STORY BUILDING, NO LIFT...CENTURY VILLAGE HAS ALL THE AMENITIES ONE COULD HOPE FOR..THEATER, TENNIS COURTS, POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, CLASSES, FREE SHUTTLE AND SO MUCH MORE. VERY ACTIVE COMMUNITY...ASSOCIATION CLAIMS 55+