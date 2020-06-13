Apartment List
/
FL
/
deerfield beach
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:41 AM

197 Furnished Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
4005 Swansea A
4005 Swansea Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
881 sqft
GREAT LOCATION WITH A 4TH FLOOR VIEW!! THIS 2 BEDROOM 1.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
3033 Ellesmere B
3033 Ellesmere B, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
841 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM , 1.5 BATH CONDO FOR RENT ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF A HIGH RISE BLDG.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1938 NE 7th St
1938 Northeast 7th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3241 sqft
WOW! Walk to the Beach or Intra-costal no need to find parking YES it's that close. A beautiful neighborhood. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath updated and furnished. Furniture can be negotiable, when you see you want it. Flat Screen TV's in every room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1970 NE 3rd St
1970 Northeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1224 sqft
Prime Location, just steps to the Beach. Beautiful Town Home, private enclosed Patio, fully furnished with modern comfortable furniture. Remodeled, open concept, living and entertainment area on 1st floor. Spacious rooms, master with balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
745 SE 19th Ave
745 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THIS SUPER COMFORTABLE AND PERFECTLY FURNISHED RESIDENCE DIRECTLY ON THE INTRACOASTAL IN POPULAR DEERFIELD BEACH.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
124 Markham F
124 Markham F, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
703 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT W/ CENTRAL AIR, PARTIALLY FURNISHED. TILED THROUGHOUT, UPDATED APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER. PATIO OFF BEDROOM HAS GLASS ENCLOSURE ADDING MORE LIVING SPACE FOR YOUR PLEASURE. GREAT LOCATION..

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
385 MARKHAM R
385 Markham Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
GROUND FLOOR CORNER, CLEAN & BRIGHT, FURNISHED, ALMOST NEW FURNITURE, ALL CERAMIC, ENCLOSED PATIO, CLUBHOUSE, 3 TV'S, WIFI INCLUDED, 14 SATELLITE POOLS & HEATED INDOOR POOL/SAUNA IN CLUBHOUSE, STATE-OF THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, 1500 SEAT THEATER WITH

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
261 Deer Creek Blvd
261 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1107 sqft
This is your Summer Home! Come enjoy this totally renovated beautifully furnished off season Rental. This first floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located in Deercreek a quiet and private community.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
89 Deer Creek Rd
89 Deer Creek Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
952 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME, WITH AN ADDED BENEFIT OF JUST 5 MILES TO THE BEACH. THIS LOVELY, FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 CAN BE RENTED FOR THE SEASON IMMEDIATELY UNTIL DEC 13TH 2020. LOTS OF RESTAURANTS CLOSE BY, MOVIE THEATER AND STORES. NO PETS.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
146 Lyndhurst G
146 Lyndhurst G, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Prime, OFF-SEASON, Lyndhurst, 1st floor, 2/1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
505 NE 20th Ave
505 Northeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing opportunity to live a few steps from the beach in a newly renovated first floor condo beautifully furnished in the border Deerfield /Boca. Hurricane Impact windows! Private patio with a beautiful table and barbecue to enjoy .

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1916 NE 7 St
1916 Northeast 7th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Light & Bright..Large 1 bedroom 1 Bath with enclosed porch..2 units to choose from, furnished or unfurnished..Extremely well maintained Triplex with pool..Just blocks to Beach, Fishing Pier, Shops & Restaurants..Water, sewer & trash included in rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
111 DEER CREEK BL
111 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
OFF SEASONAL RENTAL! Well located 2/2 in the prestigious golf community of Deer Creek, close to many shopping and dining attractions, Unit features washer & dryer in unit, huge master closet, fully furnished (turn-key) and an over-sized balcony.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
135 Deer Creek Blvd
135 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1107 sqft
Beautifully furnished Deer Creek Country Club "Hidden Woods" 2 bed 2 bath condo on 1st floor, park right by door, totally renovated with granite kitchen, baths, & office, marble & wood flooring, scr/patio, W/D, heated pool, no membership golf, PETS

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
71 SE 4th Avenue
71 Southeast 4th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1769 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished beautiful 1 story home with amazing curb appeal with updated kitchen large living room, parquet flooring NO CARPET updated bathrooms and beautiful fenced yard for entertaining large circular driveway Hurricane

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Cove
1 Unit Available
1549 SE 5th St
1549 Southeast 5th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,898
Live in the Cove within walking distance to the Beach. This fully-furnished, single family home is available for occupancy on 6/15. Text message listing agent to obtain showing instructions.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
925 SE 20th Avenue
925 Southeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
Rate is weekly all inclusive rate. Come and see this all inclusive fully furnished efficiency right by the beach! This efficiency comes fully furnished with everything you need to move right in. All utilities are included in the rent.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
192 Tilford J
192 Tilford I, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO MOVE IN, STEPS TO PARKING. LAUNDRY AND BBQ AREA. THIS IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE AND FITNESS CENTER. GATED COMMUNITY

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
482 NE 8th Ave
482 Northeast 8th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Great house, great location! Almost 2500sqft of living area, tastefully decorated, fully equipped and furnished with all home essentials: linens, towels, dishware etc.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Cove
1 Unit Available
1100 SE 12th Ter
1100 Southeast 12th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Beautiful Fully Furnished Rental with Pool and on the Water. Ideally Located in Deepwater Just off the Kingfisher Canal and Minutes to the Inlets.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1955 NE 4th Street
1955 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1275 sqft
Unique South Beach style,fully furnished, newly built, well appointed coastal contemporary loft home with soaring ceilings 1 1/2 blocks to renown Deerfield Beach. Sleeps 6, 2 bedrooms,2 sofa beds.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
104 Westbury East
104 Westbury Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
703 sqft
Lovely Condo First Floor. Newly Remodeled and Fresh Paint Patio with furniture Water Front great View Condo is Furnished Great Neighbors Amazing 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Deerfield Beach.

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Deerfield Beach rents held steady over the past month

Deerfield Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,204 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Deerfield Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Deerfield Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Deerfield Beach.
    • While Deerfield Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeerfield Beach 3 BedroomsDeerfield Beach Accessible ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Apartments under $1,000Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,100Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,200
    Deerfield Beach Apartments with BalconyDeerfield Beach Apartments with GarageDeerfield Beach Apartments with GymDeerfield Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeerfield Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeerfield Beach Apartments with ParkingDeerfield Beach Apartments with Pool
    Deerfield Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerDeerfield Beach Cheap PlacesDeerfield Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Furnished ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Luxury PlacesDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDeerfield Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
    Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Deer CreekLakeview
    Fairlawn

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
    Everglades University