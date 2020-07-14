All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Enclave at Waterways
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Enclave at Waterways

Open Now until 6pm
4359 SW 10th Pl · (954) 417-3859
Rent Special
Make us your new home this summer and receive a WAIVED App and Admin Fee. Well-qualified applicants will also be eligible for HALF OFF Security Deposit. Apply today using promo code WOW2020
Location

4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08-102 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 04-208 · Avail. now

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-304 · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 11-206 · Avail. now

$1,674

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 08-305 · Avail. now

$1,709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-204 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,761

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit 14-303 · Avail. now

$1,992

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enclave at Waterways.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
hot tub
Live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Deerfield Beach, Florida and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located directly off the Sawgrass Expressway and minutes away from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, The Enclave Apartments at Waterways makes your commute an easy one. With a convenient location near Quiet Waters Park as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that you are looking for.

The Enclave Apartments at Waterways offers its residents unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a resort-inspired swimming pool, 24- hour fitness center, sand volleyball court, and Pet Park.

Take a swim in our gorgeous resort-inspired swimming pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community, or have a day out in nearby Fort Lauderdale. If you're looking for a home close to Quiet Waters Park or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a conven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Enclave at Waterways have any available units?
Enclave at Waterways has 7 units available starting at $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Enclave at Waterways have?
Some of Enclave at Waterways's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enclave at Waterways currently offering any rent specials?
Enclave at Waterways is offering the following rent specials: Make us your new home this summer and receive a WAIVED App and Admin Fee. Well-qualified applicants will also be eligible for HALF OFF Security Deposit. Apply today using promo code WOW2020
Is Enclave at Waterways pet-friendly?
Yes, Enclave at Waterways is pet friendly.
Does Enclave at Waterways offer parking?
Yes, Enclave at Waterways offers parking.
Does Enclave at Waterways have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Enclave at Waterways offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Enclave at Waterways have a pool?
Yes, Enclave at Waterways has a pool.
Does Enclave at Waterways have accessible units?
No, Enclave at Waterways does not have accessible units.
Does Enclave at Waterways have units with dishwashers?
No, Enclave at Waterways does not have units with dishwashers.
