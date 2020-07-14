Enclave at Waterways

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill internet access tennis court trash valet volleyball court hot tub

Live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Deerfield Beach, Florida and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located directly off the Sawgrass Expressway and minutes away from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, The Enclave Apartments at Waterways makes your commute an easy one. With a convenient location near Quiet Waters Park as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that you are looking for.



The Enclave Apartments at Waterways offers its residents unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a resort-inspired swimming pool, 24- hour fitness center, sand volleyball court, and Pet Park.



Take a swim in our gorgeous resort-inspired swimming pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community, or have a day out in nearby Fort Lauderdale. If you're looking for a home close to Quiet Waters Park or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a conven