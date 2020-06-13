Apartment List
/
FL
/
deerfield beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:16 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
950 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
40 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,560
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Deer Creek
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakeview
9 Units Available
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
17 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,076
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairlawn
3 Units Available
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Limetree Village in Deerfield Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Arlingotn Park
1 Unit Available
737 SE 1st Way
737 Southeast 1st Way, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
East of I95. Completely Remodeled. Very spacious. Split Bedroom Plan. In Unit Washer & Dryer. Large balcony with storage closet. Immaculately maintained. Medco key-secured building, elevator building, one assigned parking space w/guest parking.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
4005 Swansea A
4005 Swansea Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
881 sqft
GREAT LOCATION WITH A 4TH FLOOR VIEW!! THIS 2 BEDROOM 1.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
3033 Ellesmere B
3033 Ellesmere B, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
841 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM , 1.5 BATH CONDO FOR RENT ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF A HIGH RISE BLDG.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
473 NW 36th Ave
473 Northwest 36th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
976 sqft
Beautiful Updated villa in Deerfield Beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large kitchen with granite counters top, porcelain floor tile. Large screened patio. Association requires minimum 650 Fico score

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
332 Farnham P
332 Farnham P, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
708 sqft
CORNER UNIT, LIGHT AND BRIGHT!! SECOND FLOOR, NEW A/C...MAKE CENTURY VILLAGE YOUR NEW HOME...ASSOCIATION CLAIMS 55+ CENTURY VILLAGE HAS ALL THE AMENITIES ONE COULD EVER ASK FOR..

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4550 NW 18th Ave
4550 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
MUST SEE! IDEAL LOCATION! WELL KEPT BUILDING AND GROUNDS. WELL MAINTAINED AND VERY SPACIOUS CONDO. UPDATED BATHS AND KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL APPLIANCES AND OPEN PASS-THROUGH COUNTER. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. SCREENED PATIO.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3500 SW Natura Blvd
3500 Southwest Natura Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1272 sqft
Immaculate, Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths (One With Walk-In Shower, One With Bathtub). Great Private Layout! Central Air/Heat, Wood Laminate Floors, With Some Carpet, And Tile Floors. Large Enclosed Balcony.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
70 Ashby B
70 Ashby B, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
WATER VIEW...DESIRABLE AREA OF CENTURY VILLAGE, SEASONAL RENTAL FOR 2020-2021 SEASON...5 MONTH MINIMUM(NOTHING LESS), OWNER PREFERS A 6 MONTH RENTAL...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1973 NE 4TH ST
1973 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BLOCK FROM THE BEACH. NICE EFFICIENCY WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN A SMALL QUAINT COMPLEX. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH LAMINATE TILE THROUGHOUT. PRICE INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER AND BASIC CABLE. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. LIVING AREA IS 10 1/2 X 15 1/2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
501 SE 8th St
501 Southeast 8th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH BALCONY AVAILABLE ASAP.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1970 NE 3rd St
1970 Northeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1224 sqft
Prime Location, just steps to the Beach. Beautiful Town Home, private enclosed Patio, fully furnished with modern comfortable furniture. Remodeled, open concept, living and entertainment area on 1st floor. Spacious rooms, master with balcony.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4113 EASTRIDGE CIR
4113 Eastridge Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1803 sqft
Clean Updated Home. 4 bedroom home with 2+1/2 baths. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Home has recessed lighting. First floor features tiled living areas and family room and half bath. All bedrooms on second floor. . Wood floors in bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5329 NW 1st Ave
5329 Northwest 1st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1488 sqft
MANUFACTURED HOME LOCATED IN AN ADULT, GATED COMMUNITY, AVAILABLE NOW OR FOR SEASON, MAXIMUM RENTAL PERIOD IS 6 MONTHS.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
702 SE 2nd Ave
702 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
936 sqft
LIVE ON THE EAST SIDE IN THIS VERY NICE 2/2 CONDO COMPLETELY REMODELED! SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH! ENJOY COOKING OR ENTERTAINING WITH DRIENDS OR FAMILY IN YOUR BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN. FRESHLY PAINTED, WOOD FLOORS AND DESIGNER FANS.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
124 Markham F
124 Markham F, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
703 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT W/ CENTRAL AIR, PARTIALLY FURNISHED. TILED THROUGHOUT, UPDATED APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER. PATIO OFF BEDROOM HAS GLASS ENCLOSURE ADDING MORE LIVING SPACE FOR YOUR PLEASURE. GREAT LOCATION..

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
263 Markham L
263 Markham Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
703 sqft
TURN KEY ANNUAL RENTAL, 2ND FL, BUILDING HAS A LIFT! IMMACULATE BUILDING, COMMUNITY BARBEQUE AREA, WALK TO POOL! TILE THROUGHOUT, 2 A/C'S ( 2 YRS OLD) WITH HAND HELD CONTROLS & AUTO THERMASTATS , NEWER APPLIANCES, GLASSTOP STOVE.
City Guide for Deerfield Beach, FL

If you love wakeboarding and water sking, you're in luck! Deerfield Beach, a waterfront community, is home to the only wakeboard and water ski park located in South Florida.

Located within the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area, Deerfield Beach is situated on the Atlantic Coast. If you like waves with warm summer surf and an easy going beach community with plenty of shops and services, Deerfield Beach will draw you to its shores. A tropical climate brings summer monsoonal rains, which tumble down and dry up again quickly before you have time to get out of your umbrella. If living the coast life is for you, Deerfield Beach is the perfect community in which to settle.

Having trouble with Craigslist Deerfield Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Deerfield Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Deerfield Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeerfield Beach 3 BedroomsDeerfield Beach Accessible ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Apartments under $1,000Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,100Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,200
Deerfield Beach Apartments with BalconyDeerfield Beach Apartments with GarageDeerfield Beach Apartments with GymDeerfield Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeerfield Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeerfield Beach Apartments with ParkingDeerfield Beach Apartments with Pool
Deerfield Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerDeerfield Beach Cheap PlacesDeerfield Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Furnished ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Luxury PlacesDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDeerfield Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Deer CreekLakeview
Fairlawn

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University