149 Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL with balcony

If you love wakeboarding and water sking, you're in luck! Deerfield Beach, a waterfront community, is home to the only wakeboard and water ski park located in South Florida.
Located within the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area, Deerfield Beach is situated on the Atlantic Coast. If you like waves with warm summer surf and an easy going beach community with plenty of shops and services, Deerfield Beach will draw you to its shores. A tropical climate brings summer monsoonal rains, which tumble down and dry up again quickly before you have time to get out of your umbrella. If living the coast life is for you, Deerfield Beach is the perfect community in which to settle.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Deerfield Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.