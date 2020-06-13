Apartment List
/
FL
/
deerfield beach
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:23 AM

121 Cheap Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
332 Farnham P
332 Farnham P, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
708 sqft
CORNER UNIT, LIGHT AND BRIGHT!! SECOND FLOOR, NEW A/C...MAKE CENTURY VILLAGE YOUR NEW HOME...ASSOCIATION CLAIMS 55+ CENTURY VILLAGE HAS ALL THE AMENITIES ONE COULD EVER ASK FOR..

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1973 NE 4TH ST
1973 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BLOCK FROM THE BEACH. NICE EFFICIENCY WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN A SMALL QUAINT COMPLEX. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH LAMINATE TILE THROUGHOUT. PRICE INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER AND BASIC CABLE. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. LIVING AREA IS 10 1/2 X 15 1/2.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
124 Markham F
124 Markham F, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
703 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT W/ CENTRAL AIR, PARTIALLY FURNISHED. TILED THROUGHOUT, UPDATED APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER. PATIO OFF BEDROOM HAS GLASS ENCLOSURE ADDING MORE LIVING SPACE FOR YOUR PLEASURE. GREAT LOCATION..

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
263 Markham L
263 Markham Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
703 sqft
TURN KEY ANNUAL RENTAL, 2ND FL, BUILDING HAS A LIFT! IMMACULATE BUILDING, COMMUNITY BARBEQUE AREA, WALK TO POOL! TILE THROUGHOUT, 2 A/C'S ( 2 YRS OLD) WITH HAND HELD CONTROLS & AUTO THERMASTATS , NEWER APPLIANCES, GLASSTOP STOVE.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
249 Durham F
249 Durham F, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY. BRIGHT AND IMMACULATE SECOND FLOOR 1/1 WITH BRAND NEW WOOD FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW A.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
421 Tilford T
421 Tilford Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
595 sqft
55+ CENTURY VILLAGE COMMUNITY. Beautiful remodeled 1/1. Title floors throughout, nice updated kitchen. very cozy unit with back porch garden view.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
925 SE 20th Avenue
925 Southeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
Rate is weekly all inclusive rate. Come and see this all inclusive fully furnished efficiency right by the beach! This efficiency comes fully furnished with everything you need to move right in. All utilities are included in the rent.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
192 Tilford J
192 Tilford I, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO MOVE IN, STEPS TO PARKING. LAUNDRY AND BBQ AREA. THIS IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE AND FITNESS CENTER. GATED COMMUNITY

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1
4354 NW 9th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to live! Gardenview unit ready to move NOW! Gated Heritage 1 Bed/1.5 Baths. s. Tile Floors in living areas and Washer/Dryer in unit and A/C, Refrigerator. Bright unit. Amenities include a nice pool, clubhouse, gym, and Locker room.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Fairlawn
1 Unit Available
1308 SE 1 TERR
1308 Southeast 1st Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom in Shared House - Property Id: 250777 Available now, One bedroom in a single-family home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4374 NW 9th Ave
4374 NW 9th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely and large condo for rent on Deerfield Beach, move-in condition, screened balcony, nice kitchen, tile floors, spacious bedroom large enough for computer area, swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Deerfield Beach
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
$
Loch Lomond
17 Units Available
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,083
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Leisureville
1 Unit Available
2650 W Golf Blvd
2650 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
680 sqft
Beautifully updated 1st floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath on golf course. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout except bathroom & patio. Small pet ok with non-refundable deposit ($200). Active 55+ community.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Leisureville
1 Unit Available
2750 W Golf Blvd
2750 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Rare opportunity to lease this unit which has been renovated top to bottom and very tastefully decorated. This is a fully furnished unit in the pristine community of Leisureville.
Results within 5 miles of Deerfield Beach

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 24
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BED 1 BATH ON 2ND FLOOR / WOOD FLOORS / W/D / BALCONY / POOL / GATED COMMUNITY / NEED 600 CREDIT SCORE!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village West
1 Unit Available
364 Fanshaw
364 Fanshaw L, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 364 Fanshaw in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
101 E MCNAB RD
101 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
FANTASTIC 1ST FLOOR UNIT PARK & WALK RIGHT IN YOUR UNIT. CLEAN & BRIGHT! TERRIFIC EAST SIDE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY LAUNDRY AT THE END OF EACH FLOOR, A HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE WI/ BILLIARDS, SAUNA, LIBRARY & SM.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished rental available until Dec 31st minimum credit of 700. One block from the beach, one block from the water taxi, and walk to the brand new Pompano fishing pier and restaurants. Cozy 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village West
1 Unit Available
64 Preston
64 Preston East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Association States 55+ Community. Beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bath. Extra storage, screened patio. Amenities include gym, pool, active clubhouse, etc. Bus transportation steps away.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3850 NE 21st Ave
3850 Northeast 21st Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
Association represents themselves to be housing for older persons 55+! Small pets allowed in this nice clean 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with a newer open kitchen, tile floors and fresh paint.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3700 NE 22nd Ave
3700 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
850 sqft
FIRST AND SECURITY WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!! 1/1 Apartment in DESIRABLE Lighthouse Point. Close to the beaches, shopping and much more. This unit is locate in a quiet community and has a large living room and large walk in closet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1210 Bahama Bnd
1210 Bahama Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
661 sqft
VERY CLEAN 1 BEDROOM APPARTMENT. GREAT PRICE. HAS NEWER APPLIANCES. CALL LISTING AGENT TO SHOW. WILL BE AVAILABLE AFTER MARCH 12, 2020. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village West
1 Unit Available
503 Mansfield L
503 Mansfield East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
CORNER UNIT LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR BUILDING WITH ELEVATOR. APARTMENT IS RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED $ 1,150 MONTHLY. 1 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATHS WITH SHOWER. LARGE ENCLOSED BALCONY WITH EXTRA STORAGE.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
6263 NE 19th Ave
6263 Northeast 19th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Lovely clean unit with ceramic tile throughout-3 MONTH RENTAL ONLY !!!!!-over55-Well kept community 10 minutes to the beach-Lovely Imperial Point Neighborhood !

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Deerfield Beach rents held steady over the past month

Deerfield Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,204 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Deerfield Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Deerfield Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Deerfield Beach.
    • While Deerfield Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeerfield Beach 3 BedroomsDeerfield Beach Accessible ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Apartments under $1,000Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,100Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,200
    Deerfield Beach Apartments with BalconyDeerfield Beach Apartments with GarageDeerfield Beach Apartments with GymDeerfield Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeerfield Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeerfield Beach Apartments with ParkingDeerfield Beach Apartments with Pool
    Deerfield Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerDeerfield Beach Cheap PlacesDeerfield Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Furnished ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Luxury PlacesDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDeerfield Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
    Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Deer CreekLakeview
    Fairlawn

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
    Everglades University