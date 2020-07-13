Apartment List
/
FL
/
deerfield beach
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM

221 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Lakeview
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
15 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
950 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Deer Creek
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
31 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,570
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
6 Units Available
Fairlawn
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
Limetree Village is a place you will love to call home. Spacious one- and two-bedroom units feature expansive closets, open floorplans, central air conditioning and private balconies or patios.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
770 SE 2nd Ave
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Hart of Deerfield Beach. Short distance from I95 & Famous Deerfield Beach, shops, restaurants & fishing pier. High impact windows & slider. Key/Card Entry Building. Screened in patio. This unit is in process of complete renovation.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5329 NW 1st Ave
5329 Northwest 1st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1488 sqft
MANUFACTURED HOME LOCATED IN AN ADULT, GATED COMMUNITY, AVAILABLE NOW OR FOR SEASON, MAXIMUM RENTAL PERIOD IS 6 MONTHS.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vue
1984 NE 4th St
1984 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,800
2528 sqft
Move in immediately! Short term rental (1 month of season left!) Pet friendly. No lengthy approvals, beautiful units. Nestled 1 block from Deerfield Beach, this Key West style oasis has everything you need. Utilities and wifi included.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1153 SW 25th Ave
1153 Southwest 25th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1930 sqft
Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a popular community! This home includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. The master bathroom features granite countertops, a double vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Arlingotn Park
777 SE 2nd Ave # D321
777 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
724 sqft
Beautifully 1/1 +Den & Storage. Unit has Mexican title with a custom built -in wall unit in den that opens up the huge 40 ft screened in patio overlooking the lake and tree tops . Unit comes with an assigned covered parking spot.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1244 S Military Trl
1244 South Military Trail, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
916 sqft
Move in to this very Charming 2nd floor condo with very pretty lake views from the oversized balcony & from the front door entry catwalk. Tile through out, 2 large bedrooms, washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
4232 Northwest 6th Street
4232 Northwest 6th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1638 sqft
4232 Northwest 6th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4200 NE 4th Ave
4200 Northeast 4th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,297
1732 sqft
4br, 2bath Beautiful Single Family Home Rental Newly Renovated, tile and wooden flooring, pets welcome - Kitchen and Baths renovated and are stunning! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home has plenty of space for family gatherings,

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Deer Creek
135 Deer Creek Blvd
135 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1107 sqft
Beautifully furnished Deer Creek Country Club "Hidden Woods" 2 bed 2 bath condo on 1st floor, park right by door, totally renovated with granite kitchen, baths, & office, marble & wood flooring, scr/patio, W/D, heated pool, no membership golf, PETS

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
661 Cypress lake blv A20
661 Cypress Lake Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
605 sqft
GREAT PRICE FOR THIS ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH UNIT ON GROUND FLOOR WITH LARGE BALCONY, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SPACIOUS BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. QUIET GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, GYM, TENNIS COURT AND LAKE.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
104 Westbury East
104 Westbury Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
703 sqft
Lovely Condo First Floor. Newly Remodeled and Fresh Paint Patio with furniture Water Front great View Condo is Furnished Great Neighbors Amazing 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Deerfield Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
4550 NW 18th Ave
4550 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1065 sqft
Enjoy the easy Florida lifestyle in this spacious ground floor condo. Park right at your door. Easy commuting via highways and major roads. Close to the beach! Quiet location. Almost new air conditioner for lower electric bills.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
1060 CRYSTAL LAKE DR
1060 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
ALL AGES PETS FRIENDLY, CLOSE TO ALL YOU NEED, PHARMACIES, GROCERY STORES, COFFEE PLACES, WALK TO BAKERY, RESTAURANTS, MINUTES TO THE BEACH, REMODELLED, SPACIOUS CONDO, BEAUTIFULL LAKE, FAMILY ORIENTED COMMUNITY, ELEVATOR IN BUILDING, GOOD SCHOOL
Results within 1 mile of Deerfield Beach
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Kendall Green
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1518 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Highlands
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Highlands
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
7 Units Available
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,295
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1129 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Pointe in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Winston Park
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.

July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Deerfield Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Deerfield Beach rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,199 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,520 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Deerfield Beach over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Deerfield Beach, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,520 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Deerfield Beach fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeerfield Beach 3 BedroomsDeerfield Beach Accessible ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Apartments under $1,000Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,100Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,200
    Deerfield Beach Apartments with BalconyDeerfield Beach Apartments with GarageDeerfield Beach Apartments with GymDeerfield Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeerfield Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeerfield Beach Apartments with ParkingDeerfield Beach Apartments with PoolDeerfield Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Deerfield Beach Cheap PlacesDeerfield Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Luxury PlacesDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDeerfield Beach Studio ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
    Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Deer CreekLakeview
    Fairlawn

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
    Everglades University