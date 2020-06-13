Apartment List
/
FL
/
deerfield beach
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

42 Accessible Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
40 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,560
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
17 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,076
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
104 Westbury East
104 Westbury Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
703 sqft
Lovely Condo First Floor. Newly Remodeled and Fresh Paint Patio with furniture Water Front great View Condo is Furnished Great Neighbors Amazing 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Deerfield Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Deerfield Beach
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
Loch Lomond
17 Units Available
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,083
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
39 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Deerfield Beach
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
9 Units Available
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1610 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,301
2078 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1647 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,685
1824 sqft
WAIVED ADMIN & APP FEES WITH REDUCED DEPOSIT.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Port Royale
51 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
22 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,472
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,766
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sandalfoot Cove
2 Units Available
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
A Great Community in Boca Raton! The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2900 N Course Dr
2900 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
IT'S ALL ABOUT LOCATION AND VIEW!!! UPGRADED CONDO, TASTEFULLY APPOINTED, CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR WITHOUT FURNITURE. LARGE AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WITH EATING KITCHEN, 2 MASTER BEDROOMS WITH WALKING CLOSETS, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT.
Results within 10 miles of Deerfield Beach
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,338
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Windham
24 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
14 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Forest Hills
7 Units Available
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1171 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,795
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1330 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,457
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,497
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Deerfield Beach rents held steady over the past month

Deerfield Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,204 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Deerfield Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Deerfield Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Deerfield Beach.
    • While Deerfield Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeerfield Beach 3 BedroomsDeerfield Beach Accessible ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Apartments under $1,000Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,100Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,200
    Deerfield Beach Apartments with BalconyDeerfield Beach Apartments with GarageDeerfield Beach Apartments with GymDeerfield Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeerfield Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeerfield Beach Apartments with ParkingDeerfield Beach Apartments with Pool
    Deerfield Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerDeerfield Beach Cheap PlacesDeerfield Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Furnished ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Luxury PlacesDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDeerfield Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
    Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Deer CreekLakeview
    Fairlawn

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
    Everglades University