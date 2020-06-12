Apartment List
/
FL
/
deerfield beach
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 AM

418 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
17 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1102 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Deer Creek
23 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lakeview
10 Units Available
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1070 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
40 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
950 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
Fairlawn
4 Units Available
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Limetree Village in Deerfield Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
702 SE 2nd Ave
702 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
936 sqft
LIVE ON THE EAST SIDE IN THIS VERY NICE 2/2 CONDO COMPLETELY REMODELED! SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH! ENJOY COOKING OR ENTERTAINING WITH DRIENDS OR FAMILY IN YOUR BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN. FRESHLY PAINTED, WOOD FLOORS AND DESIGNER FANS.

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
3033 Ellesmere B
3033 Ellesmere B, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
841 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM , 1.5 BATH CONDO FOR RENT ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF A HIGH RISE BLDG.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3500 SW Natura Blvd
3500 Southwest Natura Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1272 sqft
Immaculate, Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths (One With Walk-In Shower, One With Bathtub). Great Private Layout! Central Air/Heat, Wood Laminate Floors, With Some Carpet, And Tile Floors. Large Enclosed Balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
473 NW 36th Ave
473 Northwest 36th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
976 sqft
Beautiful Updated villa in Deerfield Beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large kitchen with granite counters top, porcelain floor tile. Large screened patio. Association requires minimum 650 Fico score

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4550 NW 18th Ave
4550 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
MUST SEE! IDEAL LOCATION! WELL KEPT BUILDING AND GROUNDS. WELL MAINTAINED AND VERY SPACIOUS CONDO. UPDATED BATHS AND KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL APPLIANCES AND OPEN PASS-THROUGH COUNTER. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. SCREENED PATIO.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5329 NW 1st Ave
5329 Northwest 1st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1488 sqft
MANUFACTURED HOME LOCATED IN AN ADULT, GATED COMMUNITY, AVAILABLE NOW OR FOR SEASON, MAXIMUM RENTAL PERIOD IS 6 MONTHS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
501 SE 8th St
501 Southeast 8th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH BALCONY AVAILABLE ASAP.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1523 E Hillsboro Blvd
1523 East Hillsboro Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1268 sqft
HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER, NESTLED AT THE INTERCOASTAL. INCREDIBLE SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH. BRING YOUR BOAT AND PARK IT RIGHT HERE IN YOUR PRIVATE MARINA WITH OCEAN ACCESS. JAW DROPPING SPECTACULOR VIEWS OF THE MARINA AND INTERCOASTAL.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
89 Deer Creek Rd
89 Deer Creek Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
952 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME, WITH AN ADDED BENEFIT OF JUST 5 MILES TO THE BEACH. THIS LOVELY, FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 CAN BE RENTED FOR THE SEASON IMMEDIATELY UNTIL DEC 30TH 2020. LOTS OF RESTAURANTS CLOSE BY, MOVIE THEATER AND STORES. NO PETS.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
385 MARKHAM R
385 Markham Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
GROUND FLOOR CORNER, CLEAN & BRIGHT, FURNISHED, ALMOST NEW FURNITURE, ALL CERAMIC, ENCLOSED PATIO, CLUBHOUSE, 3 TV'S, WIFI INCLUDED, 14 SATELLITE POOLS & HEATED INDOOR POOL/SAUNA IN CLUBHOUSE, STATE-OF THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, 1500 SEAT THEATER WITH

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
146 Lyndhurst G
146 Lyndhurst G, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Prime, OFF-SEASON, Lyndhurst, 1st floor, 2/1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
1101 Crystal Lake Dr
1101 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
930 sqft
Location, location, location,Spacious 2bdrms 2 bths, condo with amazing lake view from balcony, close to shopping, dining, banking, bus and train route, Lobby is secured. Elevator building. Pool. no pets.All ages Welcome.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
261 Deer Creek Blvd
261 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1107 sqft
This is your Summer Home! Come enjoy this totally renovated beautifully furnished off season Rental. This first floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located in Deercreek a quiet and private community.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
941 Crystal Lake Dr
941 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
LOCATION!!!!!!BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT IN SUPERB CONDITION. FULLY FURNISHED. SENSATIONAL GORGEOUS VIEWS OF LAKE AND GOLF VIEWS. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL. BRAND NEW BATHROOMS .NEUTRAL TILED FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
42 Newport C
42 Newport Court, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
828 sqft
2 BED / 1.5 BATH GROUND FLOOR, UPDATED NICELY, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & COUNTER. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, DINING & LIVING ROOM.. BATHROOM HAS A SHOWER STALL NO BATH TUB, ENCLOSED PATIO WITH A GARDEN VIEW !!

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
1403 SE 8th Ct
1403 Southeast 8th Court, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1504 sqft
COVE 2/2 ALL IMPACT WINDOWS AND NEW ROOF! BACK ROOM IS FILLED WITH IMPACT WINDOWS THAT LOOK OUT TO THE HUGE BACKYARD WITH A BRAND NEW FENCE.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
111 DEER CREEK BL
111 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
OFF SEASONAL RENTAL! Well located 2/2 in the prestigious golf community of Deer Creek, close to many shopping and dining attractions, Unit features washer & dryer in unit, huge master closet, fully furnished (turn-key) and an over-sized balcony.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1921 SW 15th St
1921 Southwest 15th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
COME TO PARADISE! ONE OF A KIND AND SPACIOUS CORNER TWO BEDROOMS PLUS A CLOSED DEN AND TWO BATHROOMS CONDO AT THE DESIRABLE MEADOWRIDGE EAST FACING A TRANQUIL GARDEN VIEW.

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Deerfield Beach rents held steady over the past month

Deerfield Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,204 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Deerfield Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Deerfield Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Deerfield Beach.
    • While Deerfield Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeerfield Beach 3 BedroomsDeerfield Beach Accessible ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Apartments under $1,000Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,100Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,200
    Deerfield Beach Apartments with BalconyDeerfield Beach Apartments with GarageDeerfield Beach Apartments with GymDeerfield Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeerfield Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeerfield Beach Apartments with ParkingDeerfield Beach Apartments with Pool
    Deerfield Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerDeerfield Beach Cheap PlacesDeerfield Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Furnished ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Luxury PlacesDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDeerfield Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
    Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Deer CreekLakeview
    Fairlawn

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
    Everglades University