Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

218 Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Deerfield Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Deer Creek
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Lakeview
8 Units Available
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
39 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,560
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
3033 Ellesmere B
3033 Ellesmere B, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
841 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM , 1.5 BATH CONDO FOR RENT ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF A HIGH RISE BLDG.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3500 SW Natura Blvd
3500 Southwest Natura Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1272 sqft
Immaculate, Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths (One With Walk-In Shower, One With Bathtub). Great Private Layout! Central Air/Heat, Wood Laminate Floors, With Some Carpet, And Tile Floors. Large Enclosed Balcony.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4113 EASTRIDGE CIR
4113 Eastridge Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1803 sqft
Clean Updated Home. 4 bedroom home with 2+1/2 baths. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Home has recessed lighting. First floor features tiled living areas and family room and half bath. All bedrooms on second floor. . Wood floors in bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5329 NW 1st Ave
5329 Northwest 1st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1488 sqft
MANUFACTURED HOME LOCATED IN AN ADULT, GATED COMMUNITY, AVAILABLE NOW OR FOR SEASON, MAXIMUM RENTAL PERIOD IS 6 MONTHS.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
702 SE 2nd Ave
702 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
936 sqft
LIVE ON THE EAST SIDE IN THIS VERY NICE 2/2 CONDO COMPLETELY REMODELED! SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH! ENJOY COOKING OR ENTERTAINING WITH DRIENDS OR FAMILY IN YOUR BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN. FRESHLY PAINTED, WOOD FLOORS AND DESIGNER FANS.

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
135 SE 19th Ave
135 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1686 sqft
MONTHLY PRICE FOR NOVEMBER 2020 THRU APRIL 2021 IS $14,000/MONTH (MINIMUM 30 DAYS). Beautiful "beach themed" house in Deerfield Beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
249 Durham F
249 Durham F, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY. BRIGHT AND IMMACULATE SECOND FLOOR 1/1 WITH BRAND NEW WOOD FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW A.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
42 Newport C
42 Newport Court, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
828 sqft
2 BED / 1.5 BATH GROUND FLOOR, UPDATED NICELY, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & COUNTER. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, DINING & LIVING ROOM.. BATHROOM HAS A SHOWER STALL NO BATH TUB, ENCLOSED PATIO WITH A GARDEN VIEW !!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
135 Deer Creek Blvd
135 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1107 sqft
Beautifully furnished Deer Creek Country Club "Hidden Woods" 2 bed 2 bath condo on 1st floor, park right by door, totally renovated with granite kitchen, baths, & office, marble & wood flooring, scr/patio, W/D, heated pool, no membership golf, PETS

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard
2450 Country Club Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Light, bright and spacious Top (3rd) floor, corner unit with west facing balcony for gorgeous sunsets and breathtaking golf course views.

1 of 15

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
1246 S Military Trail
1246 South Military Trail, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths in a Gated Community, Large Screened-in patio with Beautiful lake views, split floor plan, New updated Kitchen. All Laminated wood floors. Walk-In Closet. Washer/Dryer, Quick approval. Rent Inc.
Results within 1 mile of Deerfield Beach
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
37 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Kendall Green
16 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,268
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1050 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Smoke-free apartments have air conditioning. The complex has a swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transit and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803
1750 Northeast 39th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Rare opportunity villa with 1 car garage - Property Id: 301559 Two bedroom two bath one car garage 1 mile from the Villa front patio rear patio completely updated with wood floors Washer dryer just like a home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6347 La Costa Dr Unit J
6347 La Costa Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1041 sqft
Addison Pointe - 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo with Outstanding Views! - This beautiful 2B/2B corner unit offers wood flooring throughout, updated Kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3863 NW 63rd Ct
3863 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** Call this beautiful property in Coconut Creek home!! Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Coconut Creek, FL.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4233 NW 55th Pl
4233 Northwest 55th Place, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2158 sqft
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS 1 MONTHS RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms in the Desirable Winston Park Community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6004 Glendale Dr
6004 Glendale Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2181 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome located in the tree lined community of Ironwedge. Expansive kitchen with granite counter tops, a raised oversized granite bar/eating area, top grade Stainless Steel Appliances and a built in wine cooler.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Deerfield Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Deerfield Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

