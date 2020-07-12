/
deer creek
602 Apartments for rent in Deer Creek, Deerfield Beach, FL
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
3455 Deer Creek Palladian Circle
3455 Deer Creek Palladian Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1586 sqft
CURRENT TENANT STAYING UNTIL August 31. 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in the Verona section of The Lakes of Deer Creek. Newer Kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
261 Deer Creek Blvd
261 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1107 sqft
This is your Summer Home! Come enjoy this totally renovated beautifully furnished off season Rental. This first floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located in Deercreek a quiet and private community.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
2266 Deer Creek Trl
2266 Deer Creek Trail, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2022 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IN DEER CREEK COUNTRY CLUB FOR RENT! FURNISHED! ADDITIONAL ROOM OFF MASTER BEDROOM FOR AN OFFICE/DEN. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
111 DEER CREEK BL
111 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
OFF SEASONAL RENTAL! Well located 2/2 in the prestigious golf community of Deer Creek, close to many shopping and dining attractions, Unit features washer & dryer in unit, huge master closet, fully furnished (turn-key) and an over-sized balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
183 Deer Creek Blvd
183 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
SPACIOUS CONDO (1176 SQ.FT) WITH AN OUTSTANDING CANAL VIEW! NEW TILE FLOORS INSTALLED THROUGHOUT, NEW AC JUST INSTALLED, FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW BASE BOARDS. THIS UNIT IS A 2ND FLOOR WALK-UP AND BOASTS A 30' SCREENED BALCONY OVER LOOKING THE CANAL .
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
135 Deer Creek Blvd
135 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1107 sqft
Beautifully furnished Deer Creek Country Club "Hidden Woods" 2 bed 2 bath condo on 1st floor, park right by door, totally renovated with granite kitchen, baths, & office, marble & wood flooring, scr/patio, W/D, heated pool, no membership golf, PETS
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
3315 Deer Creek Alba Way
3315 Deer Creek Alba Way, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in prestigious Deer Creek golf course community. Home features spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets for storage, tile throughout home.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
2430 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard
2430 Country Club Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
THIS IS NICE OPPORTUNITY, CORNER UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS **FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER***OPEN KITCHEN WITH A HUGE GREAT ROOM , DINING AND LIVING AND INCREDIBLE GOLF VIEW **NO CARPETS IN THE UNIT **VERY QUIET COUNTRY CLUB
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
89 Deer Creek Rd
89 Deer Creek Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
952 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME, WITH AN ADDED BENEFIT OF JUST 5 MILES TO THE BEACH. THIS LOVELY, FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 CAN BE RENTED FOR THE SEASON IMMEDIATELY UNTIL DEC 13TH 2020. LOTS OF RESTAURANTS CLOSE BY, MOVIE THEATER AND STORES. NO PETS.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
65 Deer Creek Road
65 Deer Creek Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! A HOME WITH ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES AND MOVE IN READY.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,295
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1129 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Pointe in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
950 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
$
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,570
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,558
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Somerset Place
5614 Wellesley Park Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1099 sqft
Somerset Place is beautifully encompassed by lake and golf course views. The soft, warm exteriors reminiscent of a tropical village beckon you to a more casually elegant style of living. Somerset Place a little piece of the island right here at home.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
12 Grantham D
12 Grantham D, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL, CLEAN AND READY FOR ITS NEW TENANTS...
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
93 Tilford E
93 Tilford, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
588 sqft
DARLING 1 BEDROOM ,1 BATH GROUND FLOOR ANNUAL RENTAL IN LOVELY TILFORD E. TILE THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW QUIET A/C, UPDATED BATH, FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW KITCHEN W/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PARTIALLY FURNISHED, BUT NEGOITABLE TO REMOVE.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
51 Tilford C
51 Tilford D, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
WATERFRONT, 1ST FLOOR, 2/1.5, with lovely water views in tranquil Tilford area. Turn-key furnished with modern furniture. Tiled throughout, beautifully renovated bathrooms, master bathroom has stall shower.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
195 Oakridge M
195 Oakridge J, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
lst floor, tiled kitchen, bedroom,hallway, and living room. Beautiful sitting area on water with a nice barbecue .King size sofa bed in Living room, Large flat screen TV in Living room, one also in bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
2152 Cambridge G
2152 Cambridge G, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
785 sqft
TRANQUIL WATER AND WILDLIFE VIEW ACROSS FROM CLUBHOUSE IN DESIRABLE CAMBRIDGE G! 1/1.5, with modern furnishings, upgrades and flooring. Galley, white kitchen boasts double sinks, dishwasher and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
45 Newport C
45 Newport Court, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled First Floor unit in Resort Style Community featuring : Brand New Wood Floors, New, Paint, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Baseboards, Bathroom Vanities, Brand new A/C units, and New Water Heater.
