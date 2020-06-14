Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

217 Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Deerfield Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Deer Creek
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lakeview
8 Units Available
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
950 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
16 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
39 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,560
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
4005 Swansea A
4005 Swansea Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
881 sqft
GREAT LOCATION WITH A 4TH FLOOR VIEW!! THIS 2 BEDROOM 1.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
3033 Ellesmere B
3033 Ellesmere B, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
841 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM , 1.5 BATH CONDO FOR RENT ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF A HIGH RISE BLDG.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
70 Ashby B
70 Ashby B, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
WATER VIEW...DESIRABLE AREA OF CENTURY VILLAGE, SEASONAL RENTAL FOR 2020-2021 SEASON...5 MONTH MINIMUM(NOTHING LESS), OWNER PREFERS A 6 MONTH RENTAL...

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
332 Farnham P
332 Farnham P, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
708 sqft
CORNER UNIT, LIGHT AND BRIGHT!! SECOND FLOOR, NEW A/C...MAKE CENTURY VILLAGE YOUR NEW HOME...ASSOCIATION CLAIMS 55+ CENTURY VILLAGE HAS ALL THE AMENITIES ONE COULD EVER ASK FOR..

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
385 MARKHAM R
385 Markham Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
GROUND FLOOR CORNER, CLEAN & BRIGHT, FURNISHED, ALMOST NEW FURNITURE, ALL CERAMIC, ENCLOSED PATIO, CLUBHOUSE, 3 TV'S, WIFI INCLUDED, 14 SATELLITE POOLS & HEATED INDOOR POOL/SAUNA IN CLUBHOUSE, STATE-OF THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, 1500 SEAT THEATER WITH

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
23 VENTNOR B
23 Ventnor H, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
RENOVATED, CLEAN, CHARMING, GROUND FLOOR CONDO, FEATURING: IMPACT FRONT DOOR, OPEN KITCHEN, TRAY CEILING WITH HI-HAT FIXTURES, WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP STOVE, FRONT TO BACK TILE, NEW VANITIES, NEW TOILET M/B, NEWER WALK IN SHOWER IN MASTER BATH,

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
263 Markham L
263 Markham Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
703 sqft
TURN KEY ANNUAL RENTAL, 2ND FL, BUILDING HAS A LIFT! IMMACULATE BUILDING, COMMUNITY BARBEQUE AREA, WALK TO POOL! TILE THROUGHOUT, 2 A/C'S ( 2 YRS OLD) WITH HAND HELD CONTROLS & AUTO THERMASTATS , NEWER APPLIANCES, GLASSTOP STOVE.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
124 Markham F
124 Markham F, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
703 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT W/ CENTRAL AIR, PARTIALLY FURNISHED. TILED THROUGHOUT, UPDATED APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER. PATIO OFF BEDROOM HAS GLASS ENCLOSURE ADDING MORE LIVING SPACE FOR YOUR PLEASURE. GREAT LOCATION..

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
770 SE 2nd Ave
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A LARGE 1BED/1 & 1/2BATH, TOTALLY UPDATED, NO AGE RESTRICTIONS. PET FRIENDLY COMMUNITY, TWO SWIMMING POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, TROPICAL LANDSCAPED GARDENS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1244 S Military Trl
1244 South Military Trail, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
916 sqft
Move in to this very Charming 2nd floor condo with very pretty lake views from the oversized balcony & from the front door entry catwalk. Tile through out, 2 large bedrooms, washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
249 Durham F
249 Durham F, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY. BRIGHT AND IMMACULATE SECOND FLOOR 1/1 WITH BRAND NEW WOOD FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW A.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2051 SE 3rd St
2051 Southeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
2480 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1st Floor Direct Ocean Condo with expansive view of the Ocean over the Pool. Large 2 bedroom , 2 1/2 bath with large Den that can function as a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
661 Cypress lake blv A20
661 Cypress Lake Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
605 sqft
GREAT PRICE FOR THIS ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH UNIT ON GROUND FLOOR WITH LARGE BALCONY, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SPACIOUS BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. QUIET GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, GYM, TENNIS COURT AND LAKE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Arlingotn Park
1 Unit Available
959 SE 2nd Avenue
959 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
NICE TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN EAST DEERFIELD BEACH. CLOSE TO THE BEACH, I-95, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. LARGE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, AND MASTER BEDROOM. APT HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED. LAUNDRY ROOM, POOL, AND CLUBHOUSE ARE ONLY A FEW STEPS AWAY.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
4 Keswick A
4 Keswick a, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
593 sqft
Nice very well maintained 1/1 updated unit available in the active 55+ community of Century Village (Deerfield) offering tennis, pools, fitness center, manned security gate and patrol, and more!.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
192 Tilford J
192 Tilford I, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO MOVE IN, STEPS TO PARKING. LAUNDRY AND BBQ AREA. THIS IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE AND FITNESS CENTER. GATED COMMUNITY

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
2430 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard
2430 Country Club Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
THIS IS NICE OPPORTUNITY, CORNER UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS **FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER***OPEN KITCHEN WITH A HUGE GREAT ROOM , DINING AND LIVING AND INCREDIBLE GOLF VIEW **NO CARPETS IN THE UNIT **VERY QUIET COUNTRY CLUB

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
479 Durham P
479 Durham B, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
LOVELY 2 BEDROOM, 1 FULL AND 1 HALF BATH FURNISHED UNIT IN CENTURY VILLAGE. WELL MAINTAINED 55+ COMMUNITY RESORT STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDE CLUBHOUSE, INDOOR AND OUTDOOR POOLS. FITNESS CENTER, THEATER, BEAUTIFUL GARDEN VIEWS AND PICNIC AREA.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1631 Riverview Road
1631 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WHAT A VIEW! INTRACOASTAL, RIVER & DEERFIELD ISLAND PARK RIGHT OUT YOUR LIVING ROOM & MASTER BEDROOM.
City Guide for Deerfield Beach, FL

If you love wakeboarding and water sking, you're in luck! Deerfield Beach, a waterfront community, is home to the only wakeboard and water ski park located in South Florida.

Located within the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area, Deerfield Beach is situated on the Atlantic Coast. If you like waves with warm summer surf and an easy going beach community with plenty of shops and services, Deerfield Beach will draw you to its shores. A tropical climate brings summer monsoonal rains, which tumble down and dry up again quickly before you have time to get out of your umbrella. If living the coast life is for you, Deerfield Beach is the perfect community in which to settle.

Having trouble with Craigslist Deerfield Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Deerfield Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Deerfield Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

