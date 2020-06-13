226 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL
1 of 38
1 of 41
1 of 32
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 42
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 38
1 of 4
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 35
1 of 25
1 of 11
1 of 14
If you love wakeboarding and water sking, you're in luck! Deerfield Beach, a waterfront community, is home to the only wakeboard and water ski park located in South Florida.
Located within the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area, Deerfield Beach is situated on the Atlantic Coast. If you like waves with warm summer surf and an easy going beach community with plenty of shops and services, Deerfield Beach will draw you to its shores. A tropical climate brings summer monsoonal rains, which tumble down and dry up again quickly before you have time to get out of your umbrella. If living the coast life is for you, Deerfield Beach is the perfect community in which to settle.
Having trouble with Craigslist Deerfield Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Deerfield Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.