Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

226 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Deerfield Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Deer Creek
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lakeview
8 Units Available
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
950 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
16 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
40 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,560
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1629 RIVERVIEW ROAD # 321
1629 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Gorgeous Condo on the Inter Coastal - Paradise Living at this recently renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom off the Intercoastal. Brand new kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances. New Impact windows installed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
740 NW 41st Way
740 Northwest 41st Way, Deerfield Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,435
This is a must see!! This Amazing 4/2 Single Family home Freshly Painted with tile in common areas & carpet in bedrooms.Perfect Family home Offering a spacious Layout NO HOA Application required.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1153 SW 25th Ave
1153 Southwest 25th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1930 sqft
Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a popular community! This home includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. The master bathroom features granite countertops, a double vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Arlingotn Park
1 Unit Available
777 SE 2nd Ave # D321
777 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
724 sqft
Beautifully 1/1 +Den & Storage. Unit has Mexican title with a custom built -in wall unit in den that opens up the huge 40 ft screened in patio overlooking the lake and tree tops . Unit comes with an assigned covered parking spot.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5329 NW 1st Ave
5329 Northwest 1st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1488 sqft
MANUFACTURED HOME LOCATED IN AN ADULT, GATED COMMUNITY, AVAILABLE NOW OR FOR SEASON, MAXIMUM RENTAL PERIOD IS 6 MONTHS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
770 SE 2nd Ave
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A LARGE 1BED/1 & 1/2BATH, TOTALLY UPDATED, NO AGE RESTRICTIONS. PET FRIENDLY COMMUNITY, TWO SWIMMING POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, TROPICAL LANDSCAPED GARDENS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1244 S Military Trl
1244 South Military Trail, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
916 sqft
Move in to this very Charming 2nd floor condo with very pretty lake views from the oversized balcony & from the front door entry catwalk. Tile through out, 2 large bedrooms, washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2051 SE 3rd St
2051 Southeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
2480 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1st Floor Direct Ocean Condo with expansive view of the Ocean over the Pool. Large 2 bedroom , 2 1/2 bath with large Den that can function as a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1984 NE 4th St
1984 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,800
2528 sqft
Move in immediately! Short term rental (1 month of season left!) Pet friendly. No lengthy approvals, beautiful units. Nestled 1 block from Deerfield Beach, this Key West style oasis has everything you need. Utilities and wifi included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
135 Deer Creek Blvd
135 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1107 sqft
Beautifully furnished Deer Creek Country Club "Hidden Woods" 2 bed 2 bath condo on 1st floor, park right by door, totally renovated with granite kitchen, baths, & office, marble & wood flooring, scr/patio, W/D, heated pool, no membership golf, PETS

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
661 Cypress lake blv A20
661 Cypress Lake Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
605 sqft
GREAT PRICE FOR THIS ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH UNIT ON GROUND FLOOR WITH LARGE BALCONY, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SPACIOUS BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. QUIET GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, GYM, TENNIS COURT AND LAKE.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
71 SE 4th Avenue
71 Southeast 4th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1769 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished beautiful 1 story home with amazing curb appeal with updated kitchen large living room, parquet flooring NO CARPET updated bathrooms and beautiful fenced yard for entertaining large circular driveway Hurricane

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
104 Westbury East
104 Westbury Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
703 sqft
Lovely Condo First Floor. Newly Remodeled and Fresh Paint Patio with furniture Water Front great View Condo is Furnished Great Neighbors Amazing 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Deerfield Beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1939 NE 5th Street
1939 Northeast 5th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1892 sqft
Furnished monthly rental available Dec-Mar $10k, May 15th-Sept $3800K, Oct-Nov $8k.Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath modern home steps away from the beach & all the restaurants & shops of Deerfield Beach incld the famous pier.
Results within 1 mile of Deerfield Beach
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Kendall Green
17 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,268
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1050 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Smoke-free apartments have air conditioning. The complex has a swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transit and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
12 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
City Guide for Deerfield Beach, FL

If you love wakeboarding and water sking, you're in luck! Deerfield Beach, a waterfront community, is home to the only wakeboard and water ski park located in South Florida.

Located within the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area, Deerfield Beach is situated on the Atlantic Coast. If you like waves with warm summer surf and an easy going beach community with plenty of shops and services, Deerfield Beach will draw you to its shores. A tropical climate brings summer monsoonal rains, which tumble down and dry up again quickly before you have time to get out of your umbrella. If living the coast life is for you, Deerfield Beach is the perfect community in which to settle.

Having trouble with Craigslist Deerfield Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Deerfield Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Deerfield Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

