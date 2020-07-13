149 Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Lakeview
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
15 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
950 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Deer Creek
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
31 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,570
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Fairlawn
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
Limetree Village is a place you will love to call home. Spacious one- and two-bedroom units feature expansive closets, open floorplans, central air conditioning and private balconies or patios.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
12 Grantham D
12 Grantham D, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL, CLEAN AND READY FOR ITS NEW TENANTS...

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
770 SE 2nd Ave
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Hart of Deerfield Beach. Short distance from I95 & Famous Deerfield Beach, shops, restaurants & fishing pier. High impact windows & slider. Key/Card Entry Building. Screened in patio. This unit is in process of complete renovation.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1523 E Hillsboro Blvd
1523 East Hillsboro Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1268 sqft
HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER, NESTLED AT THE INTERCOASTAL. INCREDIBLE SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH. BRING YOUR BOAT AND PARK IT RIGHT HERE IN YOUR PRIVATE MARINA WITH OCEAN ACCESS. JAW DROPPING SPECTACULOR VIEWS OF THE MARINA AND INTERCOASTAL.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5329 NW 1st Ave
5329 Northwest 1st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1488 sqft
MANUFACTURED HOME LOCATED IN AN ADULT, GATED COMMUNITY, AVAILABLE NOW OR FOR SEASON, MAXIMUM RENTAL PERIOD IS 6 MONTHS.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
93 Tilford E
93 Tilford, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
588 sqft
DARLING 1 BEDROOM ,1 BATH GROUND FLOOR ANNUAL RENTAL IN LOVELY TILFORD E. TILE THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW QUIET A/C, UPDATED BATH, FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW KITCHEN W/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PARTIALLY FURNISHED, BUT NEGOITABLE TO REMOVE.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vue
1984 NE 4th St
1984 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,800
2528 sqft
Move in immediately! Short term rental (1 month of season left!) Pet friendly. No lengthy approvals, beautiful units. Nestled 1 block from Deerfield Beach, this Key West style oasis has everything you need. Utilities and wifi included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
45 Newport C
45 Newport Court, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled First Floor unit in Resort Style Community featuring : Brand New Wood Floors, New, Paint, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Baseboards, Bathroom Vanities, Brand new A/C units, and New Water Heater.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vue
333 NE 21st Ave
333 Northeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is Paradise with direct ocean views (including Deerfield Beach Pier) from our 25-foot terrace in this luxury hi-rise building. Fully renovated and beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths with 25-foot terrace, and a spectacular view.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
222 Durham E
222 Durham Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
820 sqft
GREAT DEERFIELD BEACH LOCATION! MANY AMENITIES. WALKING DISTANCE TO POOL AND CLUB. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYSAND ALL DAY TO DAY ERRANDS. 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO THE FAMOUS DEERFIELD BEACH PIER. GATED COMMUNITY. 55+.

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
4005 Swansea A
4005 Swansea Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
881 sqft
GREAT LOCATION WITH A 4TH FLOOR VIEW!! THIS 2 BEDROOM 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1174 SW 24th Ter
1174 Southwest 24th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1981 sqft
WELCOME TO WATERFORD HOMES!!!!! Desirable Crystal Heights beauty! 3-bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Fostoria Model with a fully screened in freeform pool/patio. The best floor plan with a formal living room and formal dining room.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Arlingotn Park
959 SE 2nd Ave
959 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location. spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and half bathroom. Heated Community pool. Water Included. Closed to the beaches. Walking distance to the shops.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
473 NW 36th Ave
473 Northwest 36th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
976 sqft
Beautiful Updated villa in Deerfield Beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large kitchen with granite counters top, porcelain floor tile. Large screened patio. Association requires minimum 650 Fico score. NO COMMERCIAL CAR ALLOWED.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vue
1930 NE 4TH ST
1930 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Nice large one bedroom renovated condo in a resort like setting, one block from Deerfield Beach. Beautiful pool and covered outdoor entertaining area. Washer and Dryer at the property. No Pets Allowed. Water included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
331 NW 36th Ave
331 Northwest 36th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
976 sqft
Great Location! Update villa in Deer Pointe. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile throughout. Walk Closet. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter top. Washer and Dryer in the unit.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
701 SE 21st Ave
701 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2425 sqft
This is the epitome of a dream vacation property.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
23 VENTNOR B
23 Ventnor H, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
RENOVATED, CLEAN, CHARMING, GROUND FLOOR CONDO, FEATURING: IMPACT FRONT DOOR, OPEN KITCHEN, TRAY CEILING WITH HI-HAT FIXTURES, WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP STOVE, FRONT TO BACK TILE, NEW VANITIES, NEW TOILET M/B, NEWER WALK IN SHOWER IN MASTER BATH,

July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Deerfield Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Deerfield Beach rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,199 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,520 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Deerfield Beach over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Deerfield Beach, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,520 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Deerfield Beach fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

