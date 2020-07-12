108 Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Deerfield Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
31 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,570
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Lakeview
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
15 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
950 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Deer Creek
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Fairlawn
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
Limetree Village is a place you will love to call home. Spacious one- and two-bedroom units feature expansive closets, open floorplans, central air conditioning and private balconies or patios.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1153 SW 25th Ave
1153 Southwest 25th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1930 sqft
Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a popular community! This home includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. The master bathroom features granite countertops, a double vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
373 NE 47th Pl
373 Northeast 47th Place, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1569 sqft
If you are looking for a great place to live which is Minutes to the beach…Check this out! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1174 SW 24th Ter
1174 Southwest 24th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1981 sqft
WELCOME TO WATERFORD HOMES!!!!! Desirable Crystal Heights beauty! 3-bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Fostoria Model with a fully screened in freeform pool/patio. The best floor plan with a formal living room and formal dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vue
1930 NE 4TH ST
1930 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Nice large one bedroom renovated condo in a resort like setting, one block from Deerfield Beach. Beautiful pool and covered outdoor entertaining area. Washer and Dryer at the property. No Pets Allowed. Water included.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
701 SE 21st Ave
701 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2425 sqft
This is the epitome of a dream vacation property.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broward Highlands
1280 SW 7 Avenue
1280 Southwest 7th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1243 sqft
Beautiful Home with Fenced-In Backyard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1945 SW 15th St 65
1945 Southwest 15th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Unit 65 Available 08/01/20 Meadowridge East - Property Id: 303846 2/2 Meadowridge East. 1,250 square feet. Corner first floor unit with lots of privacy and parking overlooking courtyard. Updated baths and new hardwood look gray tile floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Arlingotn Park
777 SE 2nd Ave # D321
777 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
724 sqft
Beautifully 1/1 +Den & Storage. Unit has Mexican title with a custom built -in wall unit in den that opens up the huge 40 ft screened in patio overlooking the lake and tree tops . Unit comes with an assigned covered parking spot.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Carver Heights
367 SE 1st Drive
367 Southeast 1st Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1508 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with a private one car garage attached built in 2017.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Deer Creek
2266 Deer Creek Trl
2266 Deer Creek Trail, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2022 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IN DEER CREEK COUNTRY CLUB FOR RENT! FURNISHED! ADDITIONAL ROOM OFF MASTER BEDROOM FOR AN OFFICE/DEN. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
4232 Northwest 6th Street
4232 Northwest 6th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1638 sqft
4232 Northwest 6th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vue
1938 NE 7th St
1938 Northeast 7th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
3241 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Walk to the Beach or Intra-costal no need to find parking YES it's that close. A beautiful neighborhood. Spacious 1 bed 1 bath updated and furnished. Furniture is negotiable, when you see you want it. Flat Screen TV's in every room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
610 SE 2nd Ave
610 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
840 sqft
Nice first floor 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom all title floors, with washer and dryer inside the unit.2 parking spaces assigned if you need it. Next to the Deerfield Beach Athletic Complex and the Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2315 SW 15th St
2315 Southwest 15th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 2 BR/2BA FIRST FLOOR CONDO. RESERVE PARKING AT YOUR DOORSTEPS. AMPLE GUEST PARKING. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. BUILT-IN HUTCH. GORGEOUS MASTER SUITE WITH LARGE CUSTOM DESIGN WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vue
505 NE 20th Ave
505 Northeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing opportunity to live a few steps from the beach in a newly renovated first floor condo beautifully furnished in the border Deerfield /Boca. Hurricane Impact windows! Private patio with a beautiful table and barbecue to enjoy .

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
222 N Federal Hwy
222 Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Amazing 2/2 first floor condo. Covered parking at your doorstep. Community pool just outside you your screened in porch. Well appointed and comfortable. The perfect spot to spend your winter days away from the snow.
City Guide for Deerfield Beach, FL

If you love wakeboarding and water sking, you're in luck! Deerfield Beach, a waterfront community, is home to the only wakeboard and water ski park located in South Florida.

Located within the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area, Deerfield Beach is situated on the Atlantic Coast. If you like waves with warm summer surf and an easy going beach community with plenty of shops and services, Deerfield Beach will draw you to its shores. A tropical climate brings summer monsoonal rains, which tumble down and dry up again quickly before you have time to get out of your umbrella. If living the coast life is for you, Deerfield Beach is the perfect community in which to settle.

Having trouble with Craigslist Deerfield Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Deerfield Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Deerfield Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

