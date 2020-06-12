384 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Deer Creek
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
17 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,076
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lakeview
10 Units Available
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2379 SW 15TH ST
2379 Southwest 15th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
COME TO PARADISE! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS ONE OF A KIND SPACIOUS CORNER 3/2 BEDROOMS AT THE DESIRABLE MEADOWRIDGE CONDO WITH POOL AND CLUBHOUSE VIEWS FROM BALCONY IN LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1153 SW 25th Ave
1153 Southwest 25th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1930 sqft
Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a popular community! This home includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. The master bathroom features granite countertops, a double vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1629 RIVERVIEW ROAD # 321
1629 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Gorgeous Condo on the Inter Coastal - Paradise Living at this recently renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom off the Intercoastal. Brand new kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances. New Impact windows installed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
740 NW 41st Way
740 Northwest 41st Way, Deerfield Beach, FL
This is a must see!! This Amazing 4/2 Single Family home Freshly Painted with tile in common areas & carpet in bedrooms.Perfect Family home Offering a spacious Layout NO HOA Application required.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fairlawn
1 Unit Available
113 SE 14th St
113 Southeast 14th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1848 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home! 2 master bedrooms with showers in them. Washer and dryer. Backyard is fenced. Huge Florida/dining room and overall very spacious home. Lots of storage space. Peaceful community and fast move in process.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4113 EASTRIDGE CIR
4113 Eastridge Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
Clean Updated Home. 4 bedroom home with 2+1/2 baths. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Home has recessed lighting. First floor features tiled living areas and family room and half bath. All bedrooms on second floor. . Wood floors in bedrooms.

1 of 77

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
135 SE 19th Ave
135 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1686 sqft
MONTHLY PRICE FOR NOVEMBER 2020 THRU APRIL 2021 IS $14,000/MONTH (MINIMUM 30 DAYS). Beautiful "beach themed" house in Deerfield Beach.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
3002 Deer Creek Country Club Blvd
3002 Country Club Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION WALK TO ALL MAJOR SHOPS, PUBLIX, RESTAURANTS, CINEMAS, BANKS, TJMAXX, MARSHALLS, CINEMAS, SHOPS, AND MORE...2 STORY TOWNHOUSE 3BED/2.5+1CG CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT 1ST FLOOR. VERY PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
315 47th Place
315 Northeast 47th Place, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1508 sqft
Move in ready town house located in east Deerfield Beach. Close to the beach and shopping centers and I-95. One car garage with a driveway. Great family oriented neighborhood.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
71 SE 4th Avenue
71 Southeast 4th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1769 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished beautiful 1 story home with amazing curb appeal with updated kitchen large living room, parquet flooring NO CARPET updated bathrooms and beautiful fenced yard for entertaining large circular driveway Hurricane

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4743 NW 3rd St
4743 Northwest 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Large home in the Coquina Lakes subdivision of Deerfield Beach. Its location is convenient to shopping, entertainment, and recreation. A short, 15-minute drive to the Deerfield Beach Pier and 40 minutes to Fort Lauderdale Airport.

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
2430 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard
2430 Country Club Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
THIS IS NICE OPPORTUNITY, CORNER UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS **FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER***OPEN KITCHEN WITH A HUGE GREAT ROOM , DINING AND LIVING AND INCREDIBLE GOLF VIEW **NO CARPETS IN THE UNIT **VERY QUIET COUNTRY CLUB

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
482 NE 8th Ave
482 Northeast 8th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Great house, great location! Almost 2500sqft of living area, tastefully decorated, fully equipped and furnished with all home essentials: linens, towels, dishware etc.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Cove
1 Unit Available
1100 SE 12th Ter
1100 Southeast 12th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Beautiful Fully Furnished Rental with Pool and on the Water. Ideally Located in Deepwater Just off the Kingfisher Canal and Minutes to the Inlets.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
672 NW 45th Ave
672 Northwest 45th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful, spacious, and well maintained 3/2 cornet lot house, that features screened patio, complete hurricane accordions, 2 car garage, open kitchen with granite countertops, new washer/dryer machines, new master walking closet, upgraded baths and

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
59 NW 44th Terrace
59 Northwest 44th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1405 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with one car garage located in a beautiful and quiet family community. Large screened in patio is great for BBQing and entertaining. House comes with hurricane shields (in the garage).

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Carver Heights
1 Unit Available
371 SE 1st Way
371 Southeast 1st Way, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1569 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in east Deerfield Beach. This home was built in 2017. It features white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The first floor has dark brown wood looking tile throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Park Haven
1 Unit Available
811 NE 52nd Ct
811 Northeast 52nd Court, Deerfield Beach, FL
beautiful home in Deerfield Beach!!! (RLNE5130826)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1939 NE 5th Street
1939 Northeast 5th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1892 sqft
Furnished monthly rental available Dec-Mar $10k, May 15th-Sept $3800K, Oct-Nov $8k.Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath modern home steps away from the beach & all the restaurants & shops of Deerfield Beach incld the famous pier.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1286 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Deerfield Beach rents held steady over the past month

Deerfield Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,204 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Deerfield Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Deerfield Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Deerfield Beach.
    • While Deerfield Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

