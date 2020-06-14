Apartment List
/
FL
/
deerfield beach
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:55 PM

201 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Deer Creek
25 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
848 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
16 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
764 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lakeview
8 Units Available
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
809 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
39 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Fairlawn
3 Units Available
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Limetree Village in Deerfield Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
621 Cypress Lake Blvd Unit G16
621 Cypress Lake Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
605 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in a Gated Community - Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in a gated community with laminate flooring in the living room. This unit includes Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher. (RLNE5854942)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Arlingotn Park
1 Unit Available
777 SE 2nd Ave # D321
777 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
724 sqft
Beautifully 1/1 +Den & Storage. Unit has Mexican title with a custom built -in wall unit in den that opens up the huge 40 ft screened in patio overlooking the lake and tree tops . Unit comes with an assigned covered parking spot.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1930 NE 4TH ST
1930 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Nice large one bedroom renovated condo in a resort like setting, one block from Deerfield Beach. Beautiful pool and covered outdoor entertaining area. Washer and Dryer at the property. No Pets Allowed. Water and basic cable included.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
70 Ashby B
70 Ashby B, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
WATER VIEW...DESIRABLE AREA OF CENTURY VILLAGE, SEASONAL RENTAL FOR 2020-2021 SEASON...5 MONTH MINIMUM(NOTHING LESS), OWNER PREFERS A 6 MONTH RENTAL...

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
332 Farnham P
332 Farnham P, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
708 sqft
CORNER UNIT, LIGHT AND BRIGHT!! SECOND FLOOR, NEW A/C...MAKE CENTURY VILLAGE YOUR NEW HOME...ASSOCIATION CLAIMS 55+ CENTURY VILLAGE HAS ALL THE AMENITIES ONE COULD EVER ASK FOR..

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
745 SE 19th Ave
745 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THIS SUPER COMFORTABLE AND PERFECTLY FURNISHED RESIDENCE DIRECTLY ON THE INTRACOASTAL IN POPULAR DEERFIELD BEACH.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
23 VENTNOR B
23 Ventnor H, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
RENOVATED, CLEAN, CHARMING, GROUND FLOOR CONDO, FEATURING: IMPACT FRONT DOOR, OPEN KITCHEN, TRAY CEILING WITH HI-HAT FIXTURES, WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP STOVE, FRONT TO BACK TILE, NEW VANITIES, NEW TOILET M/B, NEWER WALK IN SHOWER IN MASTER BATH,

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
263 Markham L
263 Markham Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
703 sqft
TURN KEY ANNUAL RENTAL, 2ND FL, BUILDING HAS A LIFT! IMMACULATE BUILDING, COMMUNITY BARBEQUE AREA, WALK TO POOL! TILE THROUGHOUT, 2 A/C'S ( 2 YRS OLD) WITH HAND HELD CONTROLS & AUTO THERMASTATS , NEWER APPLIANCES, GLASSTOP STOVE.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
124 Markham F
124 Markham F, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
703 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT W/ CENTRAL AIR, PARTIALLY FURNISHED. TILED THROUGHOUT, UPDATED APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER. PATIO OFF BEDROOM HAS GLASS ENCLOSURE ADDING MORE LIVING SPACE FOR YOUR PLEASURE. GREAT LOCATION..

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
195 Oakridge M
195 Oakridge J, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
lst floor, tiled kitchen, bedroom,hallway, and living room. Beautiful sitting area on water with a nice barbecue .King size sofa bed in Living room, Large flat screen TV in Living room, one also in bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
770 SE 2nd Ave
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
A LARGE 1BED/1 & 1/2BATH, TOTALLY UPDATED, NO AGE RESTRICTIONS. PET FRIENDLY COMMUNITY, TWO SWIMMING POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, TROPICAL LANDSCAPED GARDENS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
505 NE 20th Ave
505 Northeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
663 sqft
Amazing opportunity to live a few steps from the beach in a newly renovated first floor condo beautifully furnished in the border Deerfield /Boca. Hurricane Impact windows! Private patio with a beautiful table and barbecue to enjoy .

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
249 Durham F
249 Durham F, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY. BRIGHT AND IMMACULATE SECOND FLOOR 1/1 WITH BRAND NEW WOOD FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW A.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1916 NE 7 St
1916 Northeast 7th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Light & Bright..Large 1 bedroom 1 Bath with enclosed porch..2 units to choose from, furnished or unfurnished..Extremely well maintained Triplex with pool..Just blocks to Beach, Fishing Pier, Shops & Restaurants..Water, sewer & trash included in rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1984 NE 4th St
1984 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,800
2528 sqft
Move in immediately! Short term rental (1 month of season left!) Pet friendly. No lengthy approvals, beautiful units. Nestled 1 block from Deerfield Beach, this Key West style oasis has everything you need. Utilities and wifi included.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
421 Tilford T
421 Tilford Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
595 sqft
55+ CENTURY VILLAGE COMMUNITY. Beautiful remodeled 1/1. Title floors throughout, nice updated kitchen. very cozy unit with back porch garden view.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
661 Cypress lake blv A20
661 Cypress Lake Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
605 sqft
GREAT PRICE FOR THIS ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH UNIT ON GROUND FLOOR WITH LARGE BALCONY, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SPACIOUS BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. QUIET GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, GYM, TENNIS COURT AND LAKE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
229 Grantham B
229 Grantham B, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
This lovely one-bedroom, two bath apartment, conveniently accessible by elevator, is one of the most sought after in the village. The patio can be a second bedroom or office, if desired, boasting a beautiful lake view.

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Deerfield Beach rents held steady over the past month

Deerfield Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,204 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Deerfield Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Deerfield Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Deerfield Beach.
    • While Deerfield Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeerfield Beach 3 BedroomsDeerfield Beach Accessible ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Apartments under $1,000Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,100Deerfield Beach Apartments under $1,200
    Deerfield Beach Apartments with BalconyDeerfield Beach Apartments with GarageDeerfield Beach Apartments with GymDeerfield Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeerfield Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeerfield Beach Apartments with ParkingDeerfield Beach Apartments with Pool
    Deerfield Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerDeerfield Beach Cheap PlacesDeerfield Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Furnished ApartmentsDeerfield Beach Luxury PlacesDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDeerfield Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
    Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Deer CreekLakeview
    Fairlawn

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
    Everglades University