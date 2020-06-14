Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

219 Apartments for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL with garage

Deerfield Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Deer Creek
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
16 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4113 EASTRIDGE CIR
4113 Eastridge Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1803 sqft
Clean Updated Home. 4 bedroom home with 2+1/2 baths. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Home has recessed lighting. First floor features tiled living areas and family room and half bath. All bedrooms on second floor. . Wood floors in bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
740 NW 41st Way
740 Northwest 41st Way, Deerfield Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,435
This is a must see!! This Amazing 4/2 Single Family home Freshly Painted with tile in common areas & carpet in bedrooms.Perfect Family home Offering a spacious Layout NO HOA Application required.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1153 SW 25th Ave
1153 Southwest 25th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1930 sqft
Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a popular community! This home includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. The master bathroom features granite countertops, a double vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
315 47th Place
315 Northeast 47th Place, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1508 sqft
Move in ready town house located in east Deerfield Beach. Close to the beach and shopping centers and I-95. One car garage with a driveway. Great family oriented neighborhood.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
71 SE 4th Avenue
71 Southeast 4th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1769 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished beautiful 1 story home with amazing curb appeal with updated kitchen large living room, parquet flooring NO CARPET updated bathrooms and beautiful fenced yard for entertaining large circular driveway Hurricane

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
1549 SE 5th St
1549 Southeast 5th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,898
Live in the Cove within walking distance to the Beach. This fully-furnished, single family home is available for occupancy on 6/15. Text message listing agent to obtain showing instructions.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
672 NW 45th Ave
672 Northwest 45th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful, spacious, and well maintained 3/2 cornet lot house, that features screened patio, complete hurricane accordions, 2 car garage, open kitchen with granite countertops, new washer/dryer machines, new master walking closet, upgraded baths and

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
59 NW 44th Terrace
59 Northwest 44th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1405 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with one car garage located in a beautiful and quiet family community. Large screened in patio is great for BBQing and entertaining. House comes with hurricane shields (in the garage).
Results within 1 mile of Deerfield Beach
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kendall Green
16 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winston Park
25 Units Available
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
22990 CLEAR ECHO DRIVE
22990 Clear Echo Dr, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2174 sqft
This luxury rental property is a DO NOT MISS! Newly constructed in 2016, this open and airy townhome is located in Pointe 100, the new luxe townhome community within the Boca Pointe Country Club that features spacious floorplans and Coastal Modern

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2346 Vintage Dr
2346 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMIN FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTH UPFRONT! BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF FEDERAL AND SO CLOSE

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6793 Via Regina
6793 Via Regina, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2005 sqft
One of a kind uniquely updated property, in the heart of south Boca Raton. Man-gated community. Totally renovated townhome,w/ the most remarkable lake views! Finishes all top of the line. All windows & doors are impact.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Leisureville
1 Unit Available
311 Leisure Blvd
311 Leisure Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
**Also, offered FOR SALE, with OWNER FINANCING POSSIBLE** This is one of the Nicest Homes in Leisureville!! Fresh and Clean, this home has been lovingly cared for, and it shows! Pretty gardens surround, and there are thoughtful details evident

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Boca Raton Square
1 Unit Available
1545 SW 13th St
1545 Southwest 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2189 sqft
Large and comfortable 4 beds and 2 baths house with a pool and a wood deck. House has updated Kitchen with 2 car garage in a lot with space for you boat or your toys on the side. Almost a quarter acre lot.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
NO VIEWINGS TILL JULY 1ST! Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1238 Hillsboro Mile
1238 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in Port de Mer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Deerfield Beach, FL

Deerfield Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

