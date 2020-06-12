/
2 bedroom apartments
468 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Davie, FL
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
50 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1237 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
14 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
15 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1321 sqft
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
36 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1126 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
15 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1291 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
20 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1178 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
40 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1135 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
3 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
13 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
6 Units Available
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
899 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
1719 White Hall Dr Apt 401
1719 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WHITEHALL CONDO LOCATED IN THE PRIVATE COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY OF PINE ISLAND RIDGE, AN ALL AGE COMMUNITY! OVER 1,385 SQUARE FEET OF LUXURY LIVING IN THIS CONDO WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER/ BONUS ROOM WHICH CAN BE A
1 Unit Available
6141 SW 42nd Ct
6141 Southwest 42nd Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 1.1 baths townhome in the college area of East Davie, 3 minutes away from Broward College, walking distance to Downtown Davie, near to Fort Lauderdale Airport.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
1504 Whitehall Dr
1504 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Come to see this IMMACULATE FULLY FURNISHED, freshly painted 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Unit, which also includes a bonus room area that may be converted into a third room, storage or den.
Arrowhead Condominiums
1 Unit Available
2491 SW 82nd Ave
2491 Southwest 82nd Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 CONDO IN WELL SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL DISTRICT IN DAVIE. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHS. LAMINATE WOOD LOOK FLOORING. PATIO CLOSED IN TO EXTEND LIVING ROOM OR CAN BE USED AS A ROOM FOR WHATEVER PURPOSE YOU CHOOSE.
1 Unit Available
2796 S University Dr
2796 South University Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
GORGEOUS READY TO MOVE IN UNIT. New paint, new cabinets in both bathrooms, new stove, washer and dryer inside the unit. Completely clean.
1 Unit Available
7000 Nova Dr
7000 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
2/2 SPACIOUS CONDO; WALK-IN CLOSET;GREAT LOCATION; CLOSE TO SHOPPING, COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES; GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT;SCREENED PATIO; WASHER & DRYER IN THE SAME FLOOR
1 Unit Available
6807 Lakeside Cir N
6807 Lakeside North Circle, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1610 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT! 2/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS, NEWER APPLIANCES, FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM.
1 Unit Available
10550 State Road 84
10550 Florida Highway 84, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Location, Good Shopping, Close to Airport, Good Restaurants, 55+ Mobile Home Community.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
1711 Whitehall Dr
1711 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1385 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PINE ISLAND RIDGE WHITEHALL UNIT ON THE FIRST FLOOR OVERLOOKING THE NEW GOLF COURSE AND A POND. THIS UNIT HAS THE LAUNDRY/STORAGE ROOM WITH A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN IT. MASTER HAS A WALKIN CLOSET.
1 Unit Available
4990 SW 111th Ter
4990 Southwest 111th Terrace, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
This totally remodeled, freestanding building has been completely rebuilt in 2012*impact windows*features include great room with laminate wood flooring*modern kitchen design with granite counters*tons of storage closets *separate laundry
1 Unit Available
2931 SW 87th Ter
2931 Southwest 87th Terrace, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
2/2.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
1717 Whitehall Drive
1717 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1385 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Playland Village
1 Unit Available
3741 SW 60th Ter -
3741 Southwest 60th Terrace, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
709 sqft
Great Remodeled and freshly painted apartment in Davie area.One year lease $1,300.
