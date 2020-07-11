54 Luxury Apartments for rent in Davie, FL
1 of 79
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
10792 Pine Lodge Trl
10792 Pine Lodge Trail, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
A Unique “Renoir Majesty” Style Home Remodeled to a Modern Masterpiece, with all Magnificent & Well Appointed Finishes to Meet the Most Exclusive Expectations.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
9207 sqft
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.
Results within 1 mile of Davie
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Enclave
492 Sweet Bay Ave
492 Sweet Bay Avenue, Plantation, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
5644 sqft
Custom built one of a kind home Beautifully Designed with no expense spared 6 bedroom 6 1/2 bath home located on a serene lake with a park like setting waterfalls and lush landscaping bedroom 5 is currently used as a movie theatre,media room,
Results within 5 miles of Davie
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
288 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,805
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1503 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
1 of 74
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Beach
2530 Laguna Drive
2530 Laguna Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
8532 sqft
Beautiful 112' of DEEPWATER in one of Fort Lauderdale's most desirable neighborhoods, Harbor Beach. Exquisitely decorated with incredible craftsmanship and detail including hand-painted ceilings and gorgeous custom finishes.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Windmill Ranch Estates
2725 Hackney Rd
2725 Hackney Road, Weston, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,900
6405 sqft
FULLY REBUILT UNIQUQE DESIGN, marble floors , Italian Kitchen , huge fridge and freezer , wine fridge , hand made stone backsplash, waterfall marble island , downdraft , amazing vaulted ceilings, second master to be used as man's cave , movie
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale Harbours
1712 SE 13th St
1712 Southeast 13th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
4241 sqft
Beautiful house within The Harbor Isles Fort Lauderdale. Easy commute to the airport, beach, and ocean access.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hendricks and Venice Isles
20 ISLE OF VENICE
20 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2645 sqft
This beautiful waterfront condo is located within walking distance to Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas Fine Dining and Shopping. Private elevator entry welcomes you to an expansive open floor plan designed by Steven G Interiors.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Harbour Inlet
1917 SE 22nd Ave
1917 Twin Dolphin Ln, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2680 sqft
All newly updated, painted & furnished in a welcoming casual modern coastal style.Large open & bright living room, table converts to a pool table great to enjoy with friends.
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Beach
2554 Lucille Dr
2554 Lucille Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4666 sqft
Available summer of 2020, this beautiful fully furnished 2-story Key West-styled home is available for short term leasing. Main home features 4 bedrooms (master upstairs and downstairs) with an office and den.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Beach
2542 Laguna Dr
2542 Laguna Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$17,950
Bring your yacht + center console to exclusive waterfront Harbor Beach residence available for lease w/ prime dockage. Remodeled gourmet kitchen includes DCS stainless steel appliances, gas range & eat-in dining for the entire family.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Park
549 NE 10th Avenue
549 Northeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3880 sqft
Brand New Highly Sophisticated Modern, Sleek Victoria Park Home. Luxuriously Appointed 2-Story Design Complete w/ Fine Finishes. Great Room Features 20' Ceilings. Open Layout in Grand Living Areas & Large Floor to Ceiling Impact Windows.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
100 E Las Olas
100 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1867 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURIOUS LAS OLAS UNIT FOR LEASE! ONE OF A KIND 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM PLUS DEN WITH OVER 1800 SQ FEET OF WRAP AROUND TERRACE SPACE OVERLOOKING THE RIVER, PARK, POOL AND CITY.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6225 Stallion Wy
6225 Stallion Way, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
Beautiful 11,772 sq ft on 3.5 acres in Southwest Ranches House for rent. Amazing privately gate custom estate featuring 6 beds/6baths + 2 half bath, Cinema & private office. Design gourmet kitchen, butters pantry, living room with fireplace and bar.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hendricks and Venice Isles
41 Isle Of Venice Drive
41 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2531 sqft
Beautiful furnished rental in a boutique building with water, sunrise and sunset views. Cooks kitchen- Wolf and Subzero appliances, quartz countertops, three en- suite full bathrooms and one half bath.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Las Olas Isles
324 Coconut Isle Dr
324 Coconut Isle Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
Outstanding floor plan offering over 7,000 square feet in this waterfront estate with 4 bedrooms,5 1/2 bathrooms, and 4 car garages, including an unparalleled entry with a 30 foot high rotunda and two story living room with a 20 foot high wall of
1 of 71
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale Harbours
1537 SE 13th St
1537 Southeast 13th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
New Construction, Sophisticated Luxurious 2 story Modern Design on 70 Ft. of deep water. State of the art smart home with Lutron home automation, smart system wired for window treatments, smart lighting, speakers and voice control ready.
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Beach
2561 Mercedes Drive
2561 Mercedes Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Located in the exclusive gated Harbor Beach community. This newly built home is located on a wide protected waterway. Interior features include a custom chefs kitchen with all the finest finishes elite appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Davie
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Las Olas Isles
649 Isle Of Palms Dr
649 Isle of Palms Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2312 sqft
Can be rented annually! HIGH SEASON FOR $9,000/WEEK, $15,000.00/MONTH.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Isles
2626 Delmar Pl F10221794
2626 Del Mar Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT GOULD ISLAND ON F.LAUDERDALE - Property Id: 267792 A magnificent private oasis. Everything you need all in one place.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Las Olas Isles
319 Coral Way
319 Coral Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
5774 sqft
Timeless, gated Las Olas Isles estate w/ 100' of water frontage. Chef's kitchen w/Wolf appliances, natural gas range, SubZero refrigerator & 2 dishwashers. Master suite w/balcony & water view. Fireplace, media room & gym.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Birch Park - Finger Streets
3321 NE 16th St
3321 Northeast 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2872 sqft
Monthly Available starting AUGUST 18, Villa Sol Atlantico: Fully licensed LUXURY Vacation Rental at the BEACH!!! Stunning renovations of over $350,000 w Designer furnishings... New Exterior photos coming soon. Exterior renovations being completed.
1 of 89
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
2840 NE 35th Ct
2840 Northeast 35th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3630 sqft
This Coral Ridge Country Club Estates home has it all -- square footage in excess of 3500, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a large 10000 square foot lot, 100 feet of deep water canal frontage six lots from the intracoastal! The
Davie 1 BedroomsDavie 2 BedroomsDavie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDavie 3 BedroomsDavie Accessible ApartmentsDavie Apartments with BalconyDavie Apartments with GarageDavie Apartments with GymDavie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDavie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDavie Apartments with ParkingDavie Apartments with PoolDavie Apartments with Washer-DryerDavie Cheap PlacesDavie Dog Friendly ApartmentsDavie Furnished ApartmentsDavie Luxury PlacesDavie Pet Friendly PlacesDavie Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL