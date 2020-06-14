/
furnished apartments
124 Furnished Apartments for rent in Davie, FL
1 Unit Available
13850 SW 18th Ct
13850 Southwest 18th Court, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3866 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 10TH. Perfect paradise get away! This large FURNISHED house has a total of five bedrooms; three master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and two bedrooms with shared bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
6280 SW 56th Ct
6280 Honey Tree Lane, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3315 sqft
Immaculate 4 bed 2 bath home with a loft / flex space. Home opens to a beautiful pool with lush landscape and plenty of space for entertaining. The home is fully furnished and ready to move in. No pets please.
1 Unit Available
14503 SW 16th St
14503 Southwest 16th Street, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4580 sqft
1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM, NO EXCEPTIONS.!!! Welcome to this FURNISHED Unique & One of a Kind Luxurious Resort Style Home Featuring 4 Beds + Office & 3.5 Baths in the Main home & a Private 1,193 sq.
1 Unit Available
14130 SW 33rd Ct
14130 Southwest 33rd Court, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
5085 sqft
***GRANDIOSE, SPANISH MEDITERRANEAN STYLE, 6 BEDROOM, 5 BATH ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL . CORNER HOME ON OVERSIZED LOT, PRIVATE AND SERENE.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
1504 Whitehall Dr
1504 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Come to see this IMMACULATE FULLY FURNISHED, freshly painted 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Unit, which also includes a bonus room area that may be converted into a third room, storage or den.
1 Unit Available
6161 Southwest 58th Court
6161 Southwest 58th Court, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
4372 sqft
Southwest 58th Court, Davie, FL 33314 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
9411 Evergreen Pl
9411 Evergreen Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM THIS FURNISHED COZY APARTMENT IN DESIRABLE PINE ISLAND RIDGE A COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY.GOLF COURT /TENNIS COURT/PLAY GROUND/COMMUNITY POOL/TWO RESTAURANTS/EXERCISE ROOM/SAUNA AVAILABLE. NO PETS/NO SMOKING PLEASE.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
1713 Whitehall Dr
1713 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
VACANT.
Results within 1 mile of Davie
Verified
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3071 SW 45th St
3071 Southwest 45th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
COZY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH GUEST HOUSE ON THE WATER. COMPLETELY UPDATED BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. WALK IN CLOSETS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT PROPERTY. PRIVATE ENTRANCE. PARKING SPACES IN FRONT.
Lagomar
1 Unit Available
143 SW 127th Ter
143 Southwest 127th Terrace, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2190 sqft
Awesome Home in Lago Mar area! Beautifully Furnished, 1-of-a-kind, quiet, gated, built less than 4 yrs ago, oversized front garden, covered patio, pool, bright and clean with 18 large impact windows or southern exposure, private split bedroom plan
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3349 SW 44th Ct
3349 Southwest 44th Court, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
WATERFRONT RENTAL!!!! With DOCK!!! House is beautifully furnished and furniture is negotiable if the tenant would like to keep it or rent at 3100.00 unfurnished, Furnished including a pool table is 3400.
Riverland Villlage
1 Unit Available
3440 SW 20th St
3440 Southwest 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pool Home in Fort Lauderdale near Hard Rock Casino & Stadium.
1 Unit Available
16224 Emerald Cove Rd
16224 Emerald Cove Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
TOWN HOME LOCATED IN WESTON, FL . GREAT LOCATION, VERY CLOSE ACCESS TO I-75 AND GREAT SCHOOLS. PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS NEARBY. GREAT ROOM COMES FURNISHED WITH COUCH, RECLINER, SIDE TABLE, COFFEE TABLE AND TV STAND IF NEEDED. WALK IN CLOSETS.
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16254 Laurel Drive
16254 Laurel Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
TOTALLY FURNISHED !!!! Bright, beautiful & spacious 2/2 condo in Weston. Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms. Screened and spacious patio with an extra closet for storage. Washer and dryer in the unit. Complex has private pool.
1 Unit Available
5131 S Flamingo Rd
5131 South Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Beautiful Rambler Ranch Style single family home listed for rent. Main house features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. Property sits on a 5 acres lot with a private drive that is not seen from the road.
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16287 Laurel Dr
16287 Laurel Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent Seasonal Rental. Excellent property in Villas of Bonaventure. No age or rental restrictions, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and only 20 min. away from Ft. Lauderdale International Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Davie
Verified
$
Flagler Heights
54 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified
Flagler Heights
38 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,523
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
$
Sawgrass Lakes
23 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,627
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Verified
Dania Beach
32 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
$
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified
$
Flagler Heights
20 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified
$
Beverly Heights
13 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
