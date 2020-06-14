/
1 bedroom apartments
241 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Davie, FL
37 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,351
739 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
948 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Arrowhead Condominiums
6 Units Available
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
14 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
4 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
673 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
49 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
808 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
15 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
34 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,604
813 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
7 Units Available
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
670 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.
1 Unit Available
7610 Stirling rd E 104
7610 Stirling Road, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
Unit E 104 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Aparment for rent Hollywood,Fl - Property Id: 295321 Beautiful apartment, great area, spaciois kitchen with island, spacious room, living room, first floor, washer and dryer, perfect for a couple or retired
1 Unit Available
4165 SW 67th Ave Apt 104
4165 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated 1 bedroom. Conveniently located to Nova Southeastern University, highways, Airport, entertainment, transportation, and Shopping. Wood laminate flooring.Granite counter - top. Upgraded cabinets and closets.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
1701 Whitehall Dr
1701 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
1385 sqft
ROOMMATE SITUATION! Everything included. Fully renovated condo, top floor, no pets in the home, smoke free home 1/1 now available! Water/Trash/Cable/Wifi Private Bedroom and Bathroom . Access to the entire home, kitchen laundry room and storage.
1 Unit Available
6620 SW 39th Street, #B6
6620 Southwest 39th Street, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Recently upgraded 1 BR/1 Bath unit. Tile, floors, granite counter-tops, and 2 closets. A beautiful, affordable place to call home. College Square Apartments overlooks the Southeast Educational Campus in Davie, FL.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
9340 Lagoon Pl
9340 Lagoon Place, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
*Davie~Pine Island Ridge Country Club~Sparkling*1BED/1.5BA~2ND-floor condo with beautiful Lake and Pool view from your screened in balcony. Laminate wood and tile floors throughout.
Arrowhead Condominiums
1 Unit Available
2500 Southwest 81st Avenue
2500 Southwest 81st Avenue, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Davie. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
4050 SW 61st Ave
4050 Southwest 61st Avenue, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
This renovated 1/1 apartment could be your new home in Davie.
1 Unit Available
6051 SW 41st St
6051 Southwest 41st Street, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Renovated 1/1 apartment in Davie, with renovated kitchen cabinets in a quiet building that faces 2 lakes (front and back of the building); parking available; washer and dryer in the building, centrally situated just off I-595 and FL Turnpike Griffin
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
9325 Lagoon Pl
9325 Lagoon Place, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
This is the perfect apartment. It is a very convenient 1 bedroom with 2 bathrooms!! Modern, great views, confortable and super bright in a very quite area.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
9440 Live Oak Place
9440 Live Oak Place, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
654 sqft
Completely Remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in Live Oak, part of Pine Island Ridge Country Club. Resort style community with golf course, pool, tennis court, playground, gym, two restaurants, and sports bar.
Lakes of Western Pines
14 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
832 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
890 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
