Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court trash valet volleyball court cats allowed alarm system car wash area clubhouse green community pool table bike storage lobby online portal

Live in one of the friendliest communities in Davie, Florida and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Situated just off I-595, Palm Trace Landings Apartments in Davie, FL is just minutes to NSU and convenient to Ft. Lauderdale International Airport with unbeatable shopping at the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. We are located near Buehler Planetarium and the Wray Botanical Collection at Flamingo Gardens. Our convenient location allows for easy access to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike.



Palm Trace Landings offers unique one, two, three and four bedroom apartment flats and townhomes. With exclusive community amenities such as an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three pools, and a sand volleyball court. Stroll through our serene pet-friendly community or have a day out grilling out by the lake. If you're looking for a home close to Nova Southeastern University or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient