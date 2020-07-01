Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to Shalimar at Davie a smoke-free community! Shalimar is located in the Cooper City A-school district. Select from a wide variety of town homes or one, two, or three bedroom apartment home layouts featuring condo-like qualities. Residents love the granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors, and spacious kitchen/dining areas! The quality of each apartment shines beyond the kitchen with 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and conveniences such as full size washer and dryer. We are perfectly located to the Florida Turnpike, I-595 and I-95 makes commuting to work a breeze and provides you with direct access to the greater Fort Lauderdale and Miami area. Schedule a tour today!