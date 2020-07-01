Shalimar at Davie

Lease Length: 10-16 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per person over the age of 18
Deposit: One month security deposit or non refundable waiver fee with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $30 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, 50lb weight limit, 2 pet maximum
Dogs
fee: $340 (one dog) | $480 (two dogs)
Cats
fee: $300 (one cat) | $400 (two cats)
Parking Details: Surface lot: $25/month. First household vehicle is complimentary, additional vehicles are $25 per month per vehicle.Optional detached garages $200 per month. Surface parking and detached garages available for $175 per month.
Storage Details: Storage units available