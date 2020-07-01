All apartments in Davie
Find more places like Shalimar at Davie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davie, FL
/
Shalimar at Davie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Shalimar at Davie

4901 S University Ln · (954) 507-3679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL 33328

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3203 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 9203 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3301 · Avail. now

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 3107 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 6210 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shalimar at Davie.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Welcome to Shalimar at Davie a smoke-free community! Shalimar is located in the Cooper City A-school district. Select from a wide variety of town homes or one, two, or three bedroom apartment home layouts featuring condo-like qualities. Residents love the granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors, and spacious kitchen/dining areas! The quality of each apartment shines beyond the kitchen with 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and conveniences such as full size washer and dryer. We are perfectly located to the Florida Turnpike, I-595 and I-95 makes commuting to work a breeze and provides you with direct access to the greater Fort Lauderdale and Miami area. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per person over the age of 18
Deposit: One month security deposit or non refundable waiver fee with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $30 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, 50lb weight limit, 2 pet maximum
Dogs
fee: $340 (one dog) | $480 (two dogs)
Cats
fee: $300 (one cat) | $400 (two cats)
Parking Details: Surface lot: $25/month. First household vehicle is complimentary, additional vehicles are $25 per month per vehicle.Optional detached garages $200 per month. Surface parking and detached garages available for $175 per month.
Storage Details: Storage units available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shalimar at Davie have any available units?
Shalimar at Davie has 19 units available starting at $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shalimar at Davie have?
Some of Shalimar at Davie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shalimar at Davie currently offering any rent specials?
Shalimar at Davie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shalimar at Davie pet-friendly?
Yes, Shalimar at Davie is pet friendly.
Does Shalimar at Davie offer parking?
Yes, Shalimar at Davie offers parking.
Does Shalimar at Davie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shalimar at Davie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shalimar at Davie have a pool?
Yes, Shalimar at Davie has a pool.
Does Shalimar at Davie have accessible units?
No, Shalimar at Davie does not have accessible units.
Does Shalimar at Davie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shalimar at Davie has units with dishwashers.
Does Shalimar at Davie have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shalimar at Davie has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Shalimar at Davie?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84
Davie, FL 33312
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd
Davie, FL 33314
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr
Davie, FL 33314
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr
Davie, FL 33328
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave
Davie, FL 33314
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd
Davie, FL 33314
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave
Davie, FL 33324
The Avenue
6220 Reese Rd
Davie, FL 33314

Similar Pages

Davie 1 BedroomsDavie 2 BedroomsDavie Apartments with Balcony
Davie Dog Friendly ApartmentsDavie Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Condominiums

Apartments Near Colleges

Nova Southeastern UniversityWilliam T McFatter Technical College
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity