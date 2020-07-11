Apartment List
56 Apartments for rent in Davie, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Davie apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
44 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
42 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,903
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Results within 1 mile of Davie
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,541
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,674
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Jacaranda
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,091
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:39am
$
17 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Davie
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Chelsea
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,318
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
29 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
4 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
6 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
27 Units Available
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,717
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
433 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,587
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1222 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1407 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
38 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
Dania Beach
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
52 Units Available
Savannah
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,440
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Savannah
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
City Guide for Davie, FL

Originally named Zona, Davie was renamed in honor of Robert Parsell Davie when he helped the town by draining out the swamplands and building a school there. Talk about heroic!

Davie, despite being home to more than 91,900 people, is in fact a town, not a city. Crazy, right? It is actually the third largest settlement in the United States to still be designated as a town. It's not exactly small though; Davie is a part of the Miami Metro Area and is comprised of about 34 square miles. If you are new to the area, check out the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds (yes, real rodeos take place here throughout the year) and the Young Art Museum, featuring numerous local artists. Davie School (the one built by the daring swamp-drainer Robert Parsell Davie) is still around and tours are available. For sports lovers, a drop-in at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility may be in order.

Having trouble with Craigslist Davie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Davie, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Davie apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Davie apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

