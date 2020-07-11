56 Apartments for rent in Davie, FL with move-in specials
1 of 45
1 of 34
1 of 43
1 of 16
1 of 48
1 of 45
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 40
1 of 50
1 of 12
1 of 4
1 of 35
1 of 41
1 of 16
1 of 48
1 of 26
1 of 54
1 of 41
1 of 37
1 of 16
Originally named Zona, Davie was renamed in honor of Robert Parsell Davie when he helped the town by draining out the swamplands and building a school there. Talk about heroic!
Davie, despite being home to more than 91,900 people, is in fact a town, not a city. Crazy, right? It is actually the third largest settlement in the United States to still be designated as a town. It's not exactly small though; Davie is a part of the Miami Metro Area and is comprised of about 34 square miles. If you are new to the area, check out the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds (yes, real rodeos take place here throughout the year) and the Young Art Museum, featuring numerous local artists. Davie School (the one built by the daring swamp-drainer Robert Parsell Davie) is still around and tours are available. For sports lovers, a drop-in at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility may be in order.
Having trouble with Craigslist Davie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Davie apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Davie apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.