Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

314 Apartments for rent in Davie, FL with garage

Davie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
$
49 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,344
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,604
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1202 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,218
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14403 Jockey Cir
14403 Jockey Cir S, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
4774 sqft
Space to roam in this stunning MEDITERRANEAN STYLE ESTATE LAKEFRONT LOT in Gated community of EXECUTIVE HOMES.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5094 Madison Lakes Cir
5094 Madison Lakes Circle West, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2452 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. NEARLY 2500 SQ. FT. UNDER AIR.ONE OF BROWARD'S BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND WOOD CABS. LARGE LOFT OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM, PERFECT FOR OFFICE OR GAME ROOM.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6566 Hidden Cove Dr
6566 Hidden Cove Drive, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, CARPET, PLEASE SEE BROKER REMARKS,

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3140 SW 139th Ter
3140 Southwest 139th Terrace, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
3936 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY OF SADDLEBROOK. MOVE-IN READY. 4 BEDROOMS (2 MASTER BEDROOMS), 3 BATHROOMS (WHICH INCLUDES A CABANA BATHROOM), PLUS OFFICE, 3-CAR GARAGE, OVER SIZE POOL W/WATERFALL & PATIO.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6807 Lakeside Cir N
6807 Lakeside North Circle, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1610 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT! 2/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS, NEWER APPLIANCES, FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7791 Deercreek Ct
7791 Deercreek Court, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1704 sqft
Rare opportunity to capture a newer construction rental, 2009 built, and a prime central location! It is very close to I-595, I-75, Turnpike, Nova Southeastern, Broward College, Downtown Davie, and Hard Rock Casino.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
921 Southwest 129th Way
921 Southwest 129th Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1232 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Davie FL is now available.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4721 SW 55th Ave
4721 Southwest 55th Avenue, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Single Family home in Davie - Property Id: 246963 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Ridge
1 Unit Available
9391 Oak Grove Cir
9391 Oak Grove Circle, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS & BRIGHT 4 BEDROOM IN FOREST RIDGE - Property Id: 247714 SPACIOUS & BRIGHT FOUR BEDROOM RENTAL IN THE COVETED FOREST RIDGE COMMUNITY.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6502 S Anise Ct
6502 S Anise Ct, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1621 sqft
Brand new Townhome in Magnolia Trails @ Davie - Property Id: 283265 BRAND NEW AMAZING AND SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY AT THE CENTER OF DAVIE! COUZY, MODERN 3 BEDS 2 BATHS WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED AND MORE! STEPS FROM THE COMMUNITY

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
6161 Southwest 58th Court
6161 Southwest 58th Court, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
4372 sqft
Southwest 58th Court, Davie, FL 33314 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12725 S Winners Cir
12725 S Winners Circle, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,975
Sumptuous Lake Front State Home w one of kind Mediterranean design located in Rock Creek Ranches that offers the peaceful lifestyle that is unique to the township of Davie.

1 of 90

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2750 E Jockey Cir E
2750 East Jockey Circle, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
Do to its location, characteristics and conditions, the best property of Woodbridge Estate, Its five comfortable rooms and four and a half baths, Excellent distributed in the two floors of the property, make the best property in the area today.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rolling Hills Golf and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
3347 Lakeside Dr
3347 Lakeside Drive, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
Four Bedroom, Three full Baths in beautiful Lakefront Townhouse with one-car garage on cul de sac near Nova Southeastern University, shopping/dining, beaches and Xways.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9730 SW 15th Dr
9730 Southwest 15th Drive, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL AND COZY SINGLE FAMILY LOCATED IN A+ RETAED SCHOOL AREA- TILE & WOOD-LIKE FLOOR-EATING KITCHEN/ VERY LUMINOUS BIG ROOM/COMFORTABLE BEDROOMS WITH A LOT OF STORAGE/LAUNDRY ROOM AND A VERY BIG GARAGE-TWO BLOCKS TO I-595- CLOSE TO
City Guide for Davie, FL

Originally named Zona, Davie was renamed in honor of Robert Parsell Davie when he helped the town by draining out the swamplands and building a school there. Talk about heroic!

Davie, despite being home to more than 91,900 people, is in fact a town, not a city. Crazy, right? It is actually the third largest settlement in the United States to still be designated as a town. It's not exactly small though; Davie is a part of the Miami Metro Area and is comprised of about 34 square miles. If you are new to the area, check out the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds (yes, real rodeos take place here throughout the year) and the Young Art Museum, featuring numerous local artists. Davie School (the one built by the daring swamp-drainer Robert Parsell Davie) is still around and tours are available. For sports lovers, a drop-in at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility may be in order.

Having trouble with Craigslist Davie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Davie, FL

Davie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

