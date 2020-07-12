/
arrowhead condominiums
285 Apartments for rent in Arrowhead Condominiums, Davie, FL
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
2500 SW 81st Ave
2500 Southwest 81st Avenue, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great Location!
2491 SW 82nd Ave
2491 Southwest 82nd Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
790 sqft
Newly renovated! Fantastic location! Credit, Criminal, and Eviction reports will be used as supplemental data to tenant's application.
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,835
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1316 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1301 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
7085 Nova Dr Apt 225
7085 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1247 sqft
Very Nice BIG 3 bed / 2 bath apartment in Davie at University Parc * 2nd Floor * Top Floor * Vaulted Ceilings * End Unit * Large Covered Balcony * Reserved Parking * Lots of Guest Parking * Park View * Full Size Washer/Dryer in Unit * Carpet
1719 White Hall Dr Apt 401
1719 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WHITEHALL CONDO LOCATED IN THE PRIVATE COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY OF PINE ISLAND RIDGE, AN ALL AGE COMMUNITY! OVER 1,385 SQUARE FEET OF LUXURY LIVING IN THIS CONDO WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER/ BONUS ROOM WHICH CAN BE A
2961 SW 87th Ave
2961 Southwest 87th Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Davie's best kept secret! THIS 2 BR 2.
8503 Old Country Mnr
8503 Old Country Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Excellent condition and move in ready. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. Open and bright kitchen. Screened balcony overlooks beautiful bright flowered trees.
1711 Whitehall Dr
1711 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1385 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PINE ISLAND RIDGE WHITEHALL UNIT ON THE FIRST FLOOR OVERLOOKING THE NEW GOLF COURSE AND A POND. THIS UNIT HAS THE LAUNDRY/STORAGE ROOM WITH A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN IT. MASTER HAS A WALKIN CLOSET.
7000 Nova Dr
7000 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
2/2 SPACIOUS CONDO; WALK-IN CLOSET;GREAT LOCATION; CLOSE TO SHOPPING, COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES; GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT;SCREENED PATIO; WASHER & DRYER IN THE SAME FLOOR
2066 Southwest 81st Way
2066 81st Way, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
817 sqft
66 Southwest 81st Way Apt #2066, Davie, FL 33324 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed.
9470 Poinciana Pl
9470 Poinciana Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Impeccable Condo located in Pine Island Ridge. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Nice a calming view, ceramic tiles and plenty of natural light. Conveniently located near great schools, colleges, universities major highways and airports.
9410 Poinciana Pl
9410 Poinciana Place, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
970 sqft
PINE ISLAND RIDGE AN OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY WITH A LOT TO OFFER. 2/2 WITH TILE IN LIVING AREAS AND CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. THE PATIO WAS EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE. BEAUTIFUL WATER AND GARDEN VIEWS.
2620 S University Dr
2620 South University Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location near nova university. Walk to school from this lovely condo - 2 master suites. Laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, newer a/c, washer & dryer - All Ages
7175 Nova Dr
7175 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Spacious Upgraded, Davie Fl. four bedroom Corner Unit Town home, Unit has 2.5 remodeled baths, it is two stories, Fenced Private back patio, Storage room, Full sized washer dryer, Master is 17X11 and has a Walkin Closet.
1717 Whitehall Drive
1717 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1385 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1502 WHITEHALL DRIVE
1502 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1385 sqft
ROOMY! 2/2 FIRST FLOOR CONDO. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW WATER HEATER AND VERTICAL BLINDS. TILE THRU-OUT. LARGE UTILITY/STORAGE ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER. GOLF COURSE VIEW. PARKING SPACE RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR.
1514 Whitehall Dr
1514 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Move-in ready condo! The kitchen is in the remodeling process with new quartz and cabinets. The flooring of the unit is all tile through the entire condo. The unit has a den plus the 2 bedrooms.
1785 SW 81st Way
1785 81st Way, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
THIS 4 BEDROOM UNIT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING...NOVA UNIVERSITY...WHOLEFOODS...I-595...UNIVERSITY DRIVE...RENOVATED KITCHEN...STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES...NEWER FLOORING...NEW PAINT...NEW CAARPET IN STAIRS...GREAT LOCATION...LOTS OF PARKING
9420 Poinciana Place
9420 Poinciana Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
9420 Poinciana Place, Davie, FL 33324 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION - Unfurnished renovated unit located on the 1st floor.
7324 SW 25th Ct
7324 Southwest 25th Court, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse full renovation Amazing Location ,great Community. close to nova university , shopping centers , restaurants, private fenced back yard, , two assigned parking spaces Come quickly it will not stay for long
1707 WHITEHALL DR
1707 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful unit with garden and pool view. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath additional space to be used as office or den. Remodeled kitchen, wood laminate floors and tiled floors. Move in condition. Complex with great amenities. A must see! Easy to show.
