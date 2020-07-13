/
316 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Davie, FL





AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.




The Avenue
6220 Reese Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1379 sqft
Great location for commuters, off of I-595. Residents enjoy patio or balcony, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Community has BBQ grill, concierge, pool and trash valet.





Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.





New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.




Arrowhead Condominiums
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.




Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.




PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,292
1202 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.




33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.





Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,383
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.




Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.




Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.




Nova University
Zona Village
3890 Davie Road, Davie, FL
Studio
$1,605
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1095 sqft
CALL NOW FOR OUR FALL MOVE IN SPECIALS!!Hang your hat at Zona Village, a novel approach to apartment living in a central Broward location. Here, you’ll discover urban-styled living that caters to today’s modern, connected, and on-the-go individual.




Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
899 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.




Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.



Pine Island Ridge
1719 White Hall Dr Apt 401
1719 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WHITEHALL CONDO LOCATED IN THE PRIVATE COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY OF PINE ISLAND RIDGE, AN ALL AGE COMMUNITY! OVER 1,385 SQUARE FEET OF LUXURY LIVING IN THIS CONDO WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER/ BONUS ROOM WHICH CAN BE A



5060 Davie Road - 313
5060 Davie Road, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
779 sqft
Amazing 2/2 in great area! Comfortable, lovely, and CLEAN 2/2! Stunning GREAT KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! OPEN CONCEPT! Spacious living room perfect for entertaining guest! Bedrooms are spacious and closets are a great size! Beautiful



Park City
2066 Southwest 81st Way
2066 81st Way, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
817 sqft
66 Southwest 81st Way Apt #2066, Davie, FL 33324 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed.



Riverstone
14834 SW 33rd St
14834 Southwest 33rd Street, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$6,600
4900 sqft
Davie home - Property Id: 303241 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303241 Property Id 303241 (RLNE5868512)



14130 SW 33rd Ct
14130 Southwest 33rd Court, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
5085 sqft
***GRANDIOSE, SPANISH MEDITERRANEAN STYLE, 6 BEDROOM, 5 BATH ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL . CORNER HOME ON OVERSIZED LOT, PRIVATE AND SERENE.



4224 SW 63rd Ave
4224 Southwest 63rd Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Perfect roommate setup... in this newly renovated 2/2 apartment near NOVA & Broward College... features brand new kitchen with SS appliances, ceramic tile floors and new bathroom, plus private patio area and central A/C.



7775 Southwest 52nd Place
7775 SW 52nd Pl, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1734 sqft
7775 Southwest 52nd Place, Davie, FL 33328 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: allowed. DATE AVAILABLE - August 1, 2020 DESCRIPTION - 3 bedroom 2.



Playland Village
3741 SW 60th Ter -
3741 Southwest 60th Terrace, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
709 sqft
Great Remodeled and freshly painted apartment in Davie area.One year lease $1,300.



2921 SW 87th Ave
2921 Southwest 87th Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
RECENTLY PAINTED THIS 2nd FLOOR CONDO W/ACCORDION SHUTTERS, 2 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS, 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE NEAR MAILBOX AND GUEST PARKING, SAMSUNG APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER INSIDE UNIT.



6051 SW 41st St
6051 Southwest 41st Street, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Renovated 1/1 apartment in Davie, with renovated kitchen cabinets in a quiet building that faces 2 lakes (front and back of the building); parking available; washer and dryer in the building, centrally situated just off I-595 and FL Turnpike Griffin
