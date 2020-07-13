/
apartments with pool
117 Apartments for rent in Davie, FL with pool
44 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
The Avenue
6220 Reese Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1379 sqft
Great location for commuters, off of I-595. Residents enjoy patio or balcony, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Community has BBQ grill, concierge, pool and trash valet.
41 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
11 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
Arrowhead Condominiums
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
15 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
21 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,292
1202 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
23 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
13 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
19 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
74 Units Available
Nova University
Zona Village
3890 Davie Road, Davie, FL
Studio
$1,605
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1095 sqft
CALL NOW FOR OUR FALL MOVE IN SPECIALS!!Hang your hat at Zona Village, a novel approach to apartment living in a central Broward location. Here, you’ll discover urban-styled living that caters to today’s modern, connected, and on-the-go individual.
6 Units Available
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
899 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.
3 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
1 Unit Available
2961 SW 87th Ave
2961 Southwest 87th Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Davie's best kept secret! THIS 2 BR 2.
1 Unit Available
6245 SW 47th Mnr
6245 Southwest 47th Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
965 sqft
GREAT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, IN DESIRABLE JASMINE LAKES II.
1 Unit Available
8503 Old Country Mnr
8503 Old Country Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Excellent condition and move in ready. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. Open and bright kitchen. Screened balcony overlooks beautiful bright flowered trees.
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Ridge
1711 Whitehall Dr
1711 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1385 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PINE ISLAND RIDGE WHITEHALL UNIT ON THE FIRST FLOOR OVERLOOKING THE NEW GOLF COURSE AND A POND. THIS UNIT HAS THE LAUNDRY/STORAGE ROOM WITH A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN IT. MASTER HAS A WALKIN CLOSET.
1 Unit Available
7000 Nova Dr
7000 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
2/2 SPACIOUS CONDO; WALK-IN CLOSET;GREAT LOCATION; CLOSE TO SHOPPING, COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES; GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT;SCREENED PATIO; WASHER & DRYER IN THE SAME FLOOR
1 Unit Available
7791 Deercreek Ct
7791 Deercreek Court, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1704 sqft
Rare opportunity to capture a newer construction rental, 2009 built, and a prime central location! It is very close to I-595, I-75, Turnpike, Nova Southeastern, Broward College, Downtown Davie, and Hard Rock Casino.
1 Unit Available
7085 Nova Dr Apt 225
7085 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1247 sqft
Very Nice BIG 3 bed / 2 bath apartment in Davie at University Parc * 2nd Floor * Top Floor * Vaulted Ceilings * End Unit * Large Covered Balcony * Reserved Parking * Lots of Guest Parking * Park View * Full Size Washer/Dryer in Unit * Carpet
1 Unit Available
Park City
2066 Southwest 81st Way
2066 81st Way, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
817 sqft
66 Southwest 81st Way Apt #2066, Davie, FL 33324 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Ridge
9470 Poinciana Pl
9470 Poinciana Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Impeccable Condo located in Pine Island Ridge. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Nice a calming view, ceramic tiles and plenty of natural light. Conveniently located near great schools, colleges, universities major highways and airports.
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Ridge
9420 Tangerine Pl
9420 Tangerine Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY, PINE ISLAND RIDGE AT TANGERINE. LOTS OF AMENITIES SUCH AS GOLF, CLUBHOUSE, RESTAURANT, TENNIS, BBQ AREA, TOT LOT, POOL. WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
