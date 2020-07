Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities internet cafe 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill community garden conference room e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access new construction online portal sauna smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Apartments, perfectly located at 5500 South University Drive Davie, Florida, 33328. The newest, most desired retreat lifestyle can only be found at the brand new Solle Davie Apartments. Enter the stunning, sun-soaked Mediterranean retreat-style apartment enclave and arrive at the height of vibrant, sun-soaked Florida luxury. Surrounded by vibrant entertainment, dining, and shopping opportunities with easy access to I-95, I-75 and 595 - seconds from Wolf Lake Park and minutes from sun-drenched Dania Beach - our enviable address, sensational community amenities and beautifully-designed apartments will make every day the "daycation" of your dreams.