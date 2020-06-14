290 Apartments for rent in Davie, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
$
49 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,344
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arrowhead Condominiums
6 Units Available
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
899 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,604
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1202 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,218
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,172
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakes of Western Pines
13 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
City Guide for Davie, FL

Originally named Zona, Davie was renamed in honor of Robert Parsell Davie when he helped the town by draining out the swamplands and building a school there. Talk about heroic!

Davie, despite being home to more than 91,900 people, is in fact a town, not a city. Crazy, right? It is actually the third largest settlement in the United States to still be designated as a town. It's not exactly small though; Davie is a part of the Miami Metro Area and is comprised of about 34 square miles. If you are new to the area, check out the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds (yes, real rodeos take place here throughout the year) and the Young Art Museum, featuring numerous local artists. Davie School (the one built by the daring swamp-drainer Robert Parsell Davie) is still around and tours are available. For sports lovers, a drop-in at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility may be in order.

Having trouble with Craigslist Davie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Davie, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Davie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

