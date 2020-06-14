290 Apartments for rent in Davie, FL with gym

Originally named Zona, Davie was renamed in honor of Robert Parsell Davie when he helped the town by draining out the swamplands and building a school there. Talk about heroic!

Davie, despite being home to more than 91,900 people, is in fact a town, not a city. Crazy, right? It is actually the third largest settlement in the United States to still be designated as a town. It's not exactly small though; Davie is a part of the Miami Metro Area and is comprised of about 34 square miles. If you are new to the area, check out the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds (yes, real rodeos take place here throughout the year) and the Young Art Museum, featuring numerous local artists. Davie School (the one built by the daring swamp-drainer Robert Parsell Davie) is still around and tours are available. For sports lovers, a drop-in at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility may be in order.

Having trouble with Craigslist Davie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more