Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center fire pit 24hr gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage green community internet access online portal package receiving

Come home to the premier pet-friendly one bedroom apartment community in Davie, FL - Cameron Cove! Our Davie apartments for rent offer unique Spanish-style architecture, and are nestled on twenty-two lush tropical acres with five lakes and cascading water fountains. Each of our lakefront apartments in Davie, FL offers a large picture window with breathtaking views of sunsets reflected on the water and the serenity of the Arrowhead Golf Course. You can enjoy your lake view in cool comfort as each of our pet-friendly apartments also comes with free air conditioning! Our Davie apartment community also provides two dazzling pools with sundecks, a lighted tennis court & fitness center, gazebos, and a pavilion with picnic tables. Convenient access to the intersection of the Port Everglades Expressway and Florida’s Turnpike makes commuting anywhere in Southeast Florida easier than ever before. Schedule a tour today and see all that Cameron Cove's Davie, FL apartments for rent have to offer yo