Davie, FL
Nova Central
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

Nova Central

6857 College Ct · (954) 448-7461
Location

6857 College Ct, Davie, FL 33317

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-203 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nova Central.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
From the moment you drive through the grand entrance of Nova Central, you will feel at home. Our masterful architecture, common areas, and green spaces were designed to give you a feeling of comfort and serenity. Nova Central features a host of amenities that you'll love including a recently renovated clubhouse and Wi-Fi lounge featuring iMacs, stunning resort-style pool with new pool and lounge furniture, and newly expanded 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. Our pet-friendly community also boasts a dine-in summer kitchen with a luxurious covered patio. Each of our spacious apartments home comes with an abundance of features to make your life easier, and our floor plans were designed with vaulted ceilings to maximize space and a feeling of openness.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot. Surface Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nova Central have any available units?
Nova Central has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Nova Central have?
Some of Nova Central's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nova Central currently offering any rent specials?
Nova Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nova Central pet-friendly?
Yes, Nova Central is pet friendly.
Does Nova Central offer parking?
Yes, Nova Central offers parking.
Does Nova Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nova Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nova Central have a pool?
Yes, Nova Central has a pool.
Does Nova Central have accessible units?
Yes, Nova Central has accessible units.
Does Nova Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nova Central has units with dishwashers.
Does Nova Central have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Nova Central has units with air conditioning.
