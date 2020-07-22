Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal

From the moment you drive through the grand entrance of Nova Central, you will feel at home. Our masterful architecture, common areas, and green spaces were designed to give you a feeling of comfort and serenity. Nova Central features a host of amenities that you'll love including a recently renovated clubhouse and Wi-Fi lounge featuring iMacs, stunning resort-style pool with new pool and lounge furniture, and newly expanded 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. Our pet-friendly community also boasts a dine-in summer kitchen with a luxurious covered patio. Each of our spacious apartments home comes with an abundance of features to make your life easier, and our floor plans were designed with vaulted ceilings to maximize space and a feeling of openness.