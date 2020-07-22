Amenities
From the moment you drive through the grand entrance of Nova Central, you will feel at home. Our masterful architecture, common areas, and green spaces were designed to give you a feeling of comfort and serenity. Nova Central features a host of amenities that you'll love including a recently renovated clubhouse and Wi-Fi lounge featuring iMacs, stunning resort-style pool with new pool and lounge furniture, and newly expanded 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. Our pet-friendly community also boasts a dine-in summer kitchen with a luxurious covered patio. Each of our spacious apartments home comes with an abundance of features to make your life easier, and our floor plans were designed with vaulted ceilings to maximize space and a feeling of openness.