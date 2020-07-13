Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool pool table putting green garage hot tub internet access cats allowed bbq/grill bike storage online portal

Online leasing, pricing and 3D tours available. CALL for LIMITED TIME SPECIALS! AMLI Toscana Place is ideally located in Davie, near downtown Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, Hollywood and Sunrise. Our Davie apartments are just minutes from I-95, Florida's Turnpike, I-75 and US 441, offering easy access to the best of Broward and Miami-Dade, as well as Nova Southeastern University and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.Residents of AMLI's Davie apartment rentals enjoy incomparable amenities that include a resort-style pool, heated spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident business center, clubroom with billiards and coffee bar, Wi-Fi in amenity areas, putting green, pet park, tot lot and garages. Our unique townhomes also boast a salt water swimming pool with cabana and gated accessAMLI's apartments in Davie offer contemporary 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans, as well as distinctive 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes. Our Davie apartments and townhomes feature designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances; granite counter tops; designer wood cabinetry; porcelain tile floors in living areas, kitchens and bathrooms; full-size washers and dryers; plantation-style shutters and custom vertical blinds; and private courtyards and patios in townhomes. Residents of AMLI apartments in Davie also enjoy the benefits of AMLI's exceptional customer service, convenient resident programs, a dedication to the surrounding community and a worry-free living experience.