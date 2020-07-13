All apartments in Davie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI Toscana Place

Open Now until 6pm
5971 Toscana Dr · (954) 361-6027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual & Self-Guided Tours by Appointment Only --- Lease Today & Receive 1 Month Free Plus Waived Deposit! Ask for details. -- Exp 7/31/20
Location

5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL 33314

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1711 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 1717 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,601

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 924 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 827 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,927

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 1234 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 1735 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,972

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 527 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,066

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 1227 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,066

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 327 · Avail. Nov 7

$2,066

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Toscana Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
bbq/grill
bike storage
online portal
Online leasing, pricing and 3D tours available. CALL for LIMITED TIME SPECIALS! AMLI Toscana Place is ideally located in Davie, near downtown Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, Hollywood and Sunrise. Our Davie apartments are just minutes from I-95, Florida's Turnpike, I-75 and US 441, offering easy access to the best of Broward and Miami-Dade, as well as Nova Southeastern University and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.Residents of AMLI's Davie apartment rentals enjoy incomparable amenities that include a resort-style pool, heated spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident business center, clubroom with billiards and coffee bar, Wi-Fi in amenity areas, putting green, pet park, tot lot and garages. Our unique townhomes also boast a salt water swimming pool with cabana and gated accessAMLI's apartments in Davie offer contemporary 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans, as well as distinctive 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes. Our Davie apartments and townhomes feature designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances; granite counter tops; designer wood cabinetry; porcelain tile floors in living areas, kitchens and bathrooms; full-size washers and dryers; plantation-style shutters and custom vertical blinds; and private courtyards and patios in townhomes. Residents of AMLI apartments in Davie also enjoy the benefits of AMLI's exceptional customer service, convenient resident programs, a dedication to the surrounding community and a worry-free living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $600 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage: $150/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: Starting at $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Toscana Place have any available units?
AMLI Toscana Place has 45 units available starting at $1,589 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does AMLI Toscana Place have?
Some of AMLI Toscana Place's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Toscana Place currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Toscana Place is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual & Self-Guided Tours by Appointment Only --- Lease Today & Receive 1 Month Free Plus Waived Deposit! Ask for details. -- Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI Toscana Place pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Toscana Place is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Toscana Place offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Toscana Place offers parking.
Does AMLI Toscana Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Toscana Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Toscana Place have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Toscana Place has a pool.
Does AMLI Toscana Place have accessible units?
No, AMLI Toscana Place does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Toscana Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Toscana Place has units with dishwashers.
Does AMLI Toscana Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, AMLI Toscana Place has units with air conditioning.
