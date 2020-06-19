All apartments in Davie
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

12725 S Winners Cir

12725 S Winners Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12725 S Winners Circle, Davie, FL 33330

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Sumptuous Lake Front State Home w one of kind Mediterranean design located in Rock Creek Ranches that offers the peaceful lifestyle that is unique to the township of Davie. This Gated Community of just only 79 homes that offers you the privacy and exclusivity you seek, with Impressive waterfall entry & lush landscaping. This home is one of the largest Del Mar III model that sits in a corner builder's acre lake front lot w pool & Spa. Features includes crown molding, 5 Bed + Den, 4 Bath, Master Suite/Gym & breakfast area w a Lavish Master Bath Roman Tub & Shower Wall. Gourmet kitchen w extractor hood.Beautiful wet bar & formal dining room w elegant columns.Covered Terrace w accordion shutters & Split Side 4 Car Garage This home is special & we invite you to experience it for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12725 S Winners Cir have any available units?
12725 S Winners Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davie, FL.
What amenities does 12725 S Winners Cir have?
Some of 12725 S Winners Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12725 S Winners Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12725 S Winners Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12725 S Winners Cir pet-friendly?
No, 12725 S Winners Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 12725 S Winners Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12725 S Winners Cir does offer parking.
Does 12725 S Winners Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12725 S Winners Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12725 S Winners Cir have a pool?
Yes, 12725 S Winners Cir has a pool.
Does 12725 S Winners Cir have accessible units?
No, 12725 S Winners Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12725 S Winners Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12725 S Winners Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 12725 S Winners Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12725 S Winners Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
