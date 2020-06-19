12725 S Winners Cir

Amenities

Sumptuous Lake Front State Home w one of kind Mediterranean design located in Rock Creek Ranches that offers the peaceful lifestyle that is unique to the township of Davie. This Gated Community of just only 79 homes that offers you the privacy and exclusivity you seek, with Impressive waterfall entry & lush landscaping. This home is one of the largest Del Mar III model that sits in a corner builder's acre lake front lot w pool & Spa. Features includes crown molding, 5 Bed + Den, 4 Bath, Master Suite/Gym & breakfast area w a Lavish Master Bath Roman Tub & Shower Wall. Gourmet kitchen w extractor hood.Beautiful wet bar & formal dining room w elegant columns.Covered Terrace w accordion shutters & Split Side 4 Car Garage This home is special & we invite you to experience it for yourself.