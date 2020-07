Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed car wash area carport green community bike storage hot tub lobby package receiving pet friendly

Enjoy the New River Cove Apartments in Davie, FL, location with its immediate access to I-595, I-95, I-75 and the Florida Turnpike your commute is an easy one. Our community not only offers convenient access to major highways but also to Nova Southeastern University, Florida Atlantic University, Broward College, the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport, Downtown Ft. Lauderdale and much more. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes feature spacious comfortable layouts with fully-equipped kitchens, stylish flooring, and modern custom finishes on cabinets in both the kitchen and bathroom. Enjoy all our community has to offer with a workout in our 24-hour fitness center, relax at the resort-inspired pool or grab a quick game at the sand volleyball court.



We invite you to browse our photo gallery and call, text or come by for your personal tour today!