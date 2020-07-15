Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
65 Apartments For Rent Near FIU
32 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
35 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
8 Units Available
International Gardens
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
5 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
8 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
13 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
2 Units Available
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1236 sqft
Palm Isle is located at 11399 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 Unit Available
University Park West
315 SW 134th Ct
315 Southwest 134th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious REMODELED single family home in amazing location, No association approval. Close to FIU and major highways. Very ample bedrooms, 2 Remodeled baths.
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
9731 Fontainebleau Blvd
9731 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
BEAUTIFULLY maintained 2 Bedrooms condo. A piece of heaven called SOLEIL at Fontainebleau. One of best location in the heart of MIAMI. Full Service Gated community with 24-hour security patrol, pool, fitness center, tennis court and community room.
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
11850 SW 19th Ln
11850 Southwest 19th Lane, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1210 sqft
Impeccable, spacious 2 story, 2BR, 2 1/2 BTH townhouse, featuring updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, wine shelf, remodeled bathrooms, freshly painted, full size washer & dryer, tiled throughout, balcony in
1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9211 SW 12th St
9211 Southwest 12th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1802 sqft
Amazing Pool Home at Poinciana Estates 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 186007 Location, location, location! Spacious 3/2 pool home in a very desirable area. This home has been recently updated and shows beautifully.
1 Unit Available
Century Park
8830 West Flagler Street
8830 W Flagler St, Fountainebleau, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1475 sqft
West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33174 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 03/24/2020. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1411 SW 124th Ct
1411 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 BEDROOM 2.
1 Unit Available
University Park
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY
3231 Southwest 98th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Westchester 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY. Available approx Aug 1st 2020. Rent incl pool & yard, electric, water & sewer, Cable TV, Internet, 1 gated parking space, gated, private entry, normal garbage collection & real estate taxes.
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2300 sqft
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33165 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
9731 SW 4th St
9731 Southwest 4th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION! Beautiful 3/2 Single Family home, near FIU and major highways. Lots of closet space, remodeled bathrooms, huge living room/formal living room and kitchen. Spacious and well kept back yard that the owner will continue to take care of.
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1281 SW 124th Ct 21-D
1281 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Property Id: 309365 Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome centrally located near major highways, excellent schools. Private gated community, community pool and nightly security guard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1221 SW 122nd Ave
1221 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
furnished unit. Centrally located and Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished unit. Tile on the main areas wood floors on the bedrooms, large balcony facing east and south of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit granite counter with wood cabinets.
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
11930 Southwest 3rd Street
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Tamiami, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2055 sqft
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
10244 NW 9th St Cir
10244 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice completely Furnished Condo at West Fontaine. 2 bedroom and 2 bath and mezzanine to be used as 3 bedroom. Community with a lot of amenities: tennis court, pool, gym, ect.
