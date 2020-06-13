/
/
ocean ridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
368 Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL📍
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
120 Dolphin Rd
120 Dolphin Road, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3654 sqft
This stunning beach house was renovated 2 years ago like new construction and elegantly decorated. It's only a short walk to one of the most desirable beaches in South Florida.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
1 Unit Available
125 Marlin Drive
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4800 sqft
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge , FL 33435 - 5 BR 6.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5929 N Ocean Boulevard
5929 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
7 Bedrooms
$22,000
6683 sqft
Located in much sought after Ocean Ridge where Oceanfront properties are seldom available. This charming home with 6700 sq. ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
31 Hersey Drive
31 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2272 sqft
Steps to the ocean - Renovations completed June 2020. All new bathrooms, kitchen, windows, roof, flooring, pool and pool deck, furniture, etc. Must see.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5505 N Ocean Boulevard
5505 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
848 sqft
Fully redone unit that looks like a model at Colonial Ridge. Sit and have your morning coffee at cafe table in front of the unit and you will have a view of the sunrise over the Atlantic ocean.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
27 Hersey Drive
27 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
2346 sqft
Available June 1. Exceptional beach property, steps to the ocean and minutes to Atlantic Avenue and the heart of Delray Beach. Beautifully furnished and appointed - no expense spared.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7 Tropical Drive
7 Tropical Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
580 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION,LOCATION, OFF SEASON RENTAL, STEPS TO BEACH, 8TH BUILDING FROM BEACH PATH, SMALL DOG MAY BE CONSIDERED BUT NO CATS! WATER, BASIC WI-FI,, FPL CREDIT. SHORT DRIVE TO DOWNTOWN DELRAY, OLD FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6550 N Ocean Boulevard
6550 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1404 sqft
Direct lagoon water view, across the street from public beach and unit highly renovated and comfortably furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,459
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
58 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2182 South Seacrest Blvd
2182 South Seacrest Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1643 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, Fl 33435 - Property Id: 291133 BOYNTON BEACH - - -Family Owned with pride. 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Spacious 2 BR 2.5 BA end unit townhouse for rent.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boynton Town
1 Unit Available
306 E Ocean Ave Apt 110
306 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
578 sqft
Call Daniel Weissing for an immediate showing! 561 -- 777 - 6557 - This condo is less than a half mile to the beach & one block east of the brand new ''Town Square'' development by the City of Boynton Beach costing $250 million per the Palm Beach
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3071 Waterside Circle
3071 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,775
3 sqft
Intracoastal Luxurious 3 Story Townhome for Rent. This is one of a kind residence. Offers 4 bedrooms 4 baths, great room, family room, Balconies and Outdoor Covered Terrace overlooking the Intracoastal.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Peninsula on the Intracoastal
2700 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1597 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan and direct Intracoastal views. The Peninsula is composed of 40 resort style condos featuring magnificent views of the intracoastal and Manalapan Lake. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Waterside Cir
3135 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2380 sqft
Intracoastal living at its finest! Beauty, style and serenity permeates every element of Waterside, a very private & exclusive gated Mediterranean style community located on the Intracoastal Waterway on the Delray Beach/ Boynton Beach line just 3 to
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1705 Coastal Bay Blvd
1705 Coastal Bay Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful garden entry townhome in the gated community of Coastal Bay.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1385 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
12 Briny Breezes Blvd
12 Briney Breezes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
710 sqft
This beautiful beach house is available fully furnished as a turn key rental.The home is completely renovated from top to bottom.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
740 Horizons W
740 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
646 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY. UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM. CARPETED BEDROOM. CARPET RECENTLY CLEANED. SCREENED BALCONY TO ENJOY THE INTRACOASTAL/OCEAN BREEZES. STORAGE CLOSET.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Hwy
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
745 sqft
1br/1ba, Boynton Beach, great location just 5 min from the beach. Amenities including pool, fitness center, etc. Landlord requires first, last & security deposit. No Pets.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
450 N Federal Hwy
450 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great residence at Casa Costa Condominium, featuring: large 1 bedroom + 1 bath with brand new wood flooring. Kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances with European cabinetry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ocean Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $10,960.
Some of the colleges located in the Ocean Ridge area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ocean Ridge from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL