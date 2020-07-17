All apartments in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL
2450 Verdmont CT
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:59 AM

2450 Verdmont CT

2450 Verdmont Court · (413) 210-3191
Location

2450 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
This lovely home is the perfect seasonal rental property in the #1 gated community in Cape Coral. The open floor plan features a large living/dining room, a great room with spacious kitchen, large master bedroom and bathroom, 2 guest bedrooms+guest bath, den, and a lovely pool. Newer tile in living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and den, stainless appliances, all wood kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, plus much more!
Pool and lawn care, 40 MEG internet service, Prism TV, utilities, garbage, etc. Sandoval amenities include a huge free-form pool with water slide, volleyball and basketball courts, a soccer field, horseshoe pits, picnic area, tennis courts, fitness center, billiards, business center, and more. An excellent community for biking + walking, there are even two dog parks. Enjoy the sandy beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, Fort Myers Beach, Naples & Cayo Costa… just some of the beautiful beaches that Florida's Gulf Coast has to offer. NOW available for a minimum of 2.5 months from 11/1/2020 through 1/14/2021. This amazing rental won't last long. Spend your Holidays in the warmth of Southwest Florida!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Verdmont CT have any available units?
2450 Verdmont CT has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Verdmont CT have?
Some of 2450 Verdmont CT's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Verdmont CT currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Verdmont CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Verdmont CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 Verdmont CT is pet friendly.
Does 2450 Verdmont CT offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Verdmont CT offers parking.
Does 2450 Verdmont CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Verdmont CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Verdmont CT have a pool?
Yes, 2450 Verdmont CT has a pool.
Does 2450 Verdmont CT have accessible units?
No, 2450 Verdmont CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Verdmont CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 Verdmont CT does not have units with dishwashers.
