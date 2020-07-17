2450 Verdmont CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center dog park gym parking pool pool table internet access tennis court volleyball court

This lovely home is the perfect seasonal rental property in the #1 gated community in Cape Coral. The open floor plan features a large living/dining room, a great room with spacious kitchen, large master bedroom and bathroom, 2 guest bedrooms+guest bath, den, and a lovely pool. Newer tile in living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and den, stainless appliances, all wood kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, plus much more!

Pool and lawn care, 40 MEG internet service, Prism TV, utilities, garbage, etc. Sandoval amenities include a huge free-form pool with water slide, volleyball and basketball courts, a soccer field, horseshoe pits, picnic area, tennis courts, fitness center, billiards, business center, and more. An excellent community for biking + walking, there are even two dog parks. Enjoy the sandy beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, Fort Myers Beach, Naples & Cayo Costa… just some of the beautiful beaches that Florida's Gulf Coast has to offer. NOW available for a minimum of 2.5 months from 11/1/2020 through 1/14/2021. This amazing rental won't last long. Spend your Holidays in the warmth of Southwest Florida!