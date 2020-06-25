Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance business center carport coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments new construction online portal trash valet

We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Enjoy a higher level of living at Uptown at Liberty Park, Cape Coral's newest luxury apartment community. Uptown at Liberty Park features spacious one, two and two bedroom w/den apartment units with luxury features including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beverage refrigerator, Chef's kitchen island, LED lighting, USB outlets, 9 foot high ceilings, internet speed up to 1 GB, balconies with private storage and designer apartment finishes. Uptown at Liberty Park apartments also offers a maintenance free lifestyle and resort-like amenities, including a heated saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet spa, internet cafe with Wi-Fi, pet park, a game room and common area that is great for relaxation or entertaining friends. Uptown at Liberty Park's excellent, location at the corner of NE Pine Island Rd. & NE 24th Ave. in Cape Coral and ...