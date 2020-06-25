Amenities
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Enjoy a higher level of living at Uptown at Liberty Park, Cape Coral's newest luxury apartment community. Uptown at Liberty Park features spacious one, two and two bedroom w/den apartment units with luxury features including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beverage refrigerator, Chef's kitchen island, LED lighting, USB outlets, 9 foot high ceilings, internet speed up to 1 GB, balconies with private storage and designer apartment finishes. Uptown at Liberty Park apartments also offers a maintenance free lifestyle and resort-like amenities, including a heated saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet spa, internet cafe with Wi-Fi, pet park, a game room and common area that is great for relaxation or entertaining friends. Uptown at Liberty Park's excellent, location at the corner of NE Pine Island Rd. & NE 24th Ave. in Cape Coral and ...