Cape Coral, FL
Uptown at Liberty Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:43 PM

Uptown at Liberty Park

2505 Liberty Park Dr · (239) 235-3588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive 6 Weeks Free Rent if you move in by 7/15/20 on a 14 month lease
Location

2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Hancock

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. Oct 20

$1,227

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown at Liberty Park.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
new construction
online portal
trash valet
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Enjoy a higher level of living at Uptown at Liberty Park, Cape Coral's newest luxury apartment community. Uptown at Liberty Park features spacious one, two and two bedroom w/den apartment units with luxury features including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beverage refrigerator, Chef's kitchen island, LED lighting, USB outlets, 9 foot high ceilings, internet speed up to 1 GB, balconies with private storage and designer apartment finishes. Uptown at Liberty Park apartments also offers a maintenance free lifestyle and resort-like amenities, including a heated saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet spa, internet cafe with Wi-Fi, pet park, a game room and common area that is great for relaxation or entertaining friends. Uptown at Liberty Park's excellent, location at the corner of NE Pine Island Rd. & NE 24th Ave. in Cape Coral and ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 20.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome a maximum of 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. Pet Fee is $300. Monthly Pet Rent is $20. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garages Available. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uptown at Liberty Park have any available units?
Uptown at Liberty Park has 13 units available starting at $1,227 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does Uptown at Liberty Park have?
Some of Uptown at Liberty Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown at Liberty Park currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown at Liberty Park is offering the following rent specials: Receive 6 Weeks Free Rent if you move in by 7/15/20 on a 14 month lease
Is Uptown at Liberty Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Uptown at Liberty Park is pet friendly.
Does Uptown at Liberty Park offer parking?
Yes, Uptown at Liberty Park offers parking.
Does Uptown at Liberty Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Uptown at Liberty Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown at Liberty Park have a pool?
Yes, Uptown at Liberty Park has a pool.
Does Uptown at Liberty Park have accessible units?
No, Uptown at Liberty Park does not have accessible units.
Does Uptown at Liberty Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uptown at Liberty Park has units with dishwashers.
