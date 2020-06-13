/
/
iona
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
472 Apartments for rent in Iona, FL📍
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11110 Caravel CIR
11110 Caravel Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
April 2020 available. Jan, Feb and March are booked. Off season months currently available. This is a beautifully well updated unit that lives comfortably as your winter getaway.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12191 Kelly Sands WAY
12191 Kelly Sands Way, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
MOVE-IN SPECIAL..
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14979 Rivers Edge CT
14979 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
RENTED JANUARY-APRIL 2021!!MONTH TO MONTH AVAILABLE STARTING IN JUNE,2020 $1500 per month + 11.5% Sales Tax.NEW TILE FLOORS! BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11261 Jacana CT
11261 Jacana Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY & APRIL 2021 ONLY!$4000 + 11.5% SALES TAX. FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021 ARE RENTED!Off season $1800 per month + 11.5% sales tax.This 2 bedroom +den (which offers 2 twin beds),it is a 3 BEDROOM.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15054 Tamarind Cay CT
15054 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
SUMMER SPECIAL-JULY THRU NOVEMBER $1800 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX!!AVAILABLE MARCH & APRIL 2021 ONLY!!!$4300 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16801 Sanibel Sunset CT
16801 Sanibel Sunset Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
This beautiful, newly redone 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, 1st floor unit is Our Hidden Piece of Paradise! Located within walking distance of Sanibel Outlets and Bunche Beach and just a short drive from Ft. Myers Beach, Sanibel and Capitva Islands.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16881 Davis RD
16881 Davis Road, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Adorable ground floor 2bed/1 bath available in Davis Woods! Fully furnished turnkey, super clean, bright condo with community pool and tennis. Bike to Bunche Beach and Sanibel Outlets, minutes to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13408 Pine Needle LN
13408 Pine Needle Ln, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Minutes to Sanibel Island Bridge. Contemporary 2/2 duplex with screened lanai & sgl car garage. Great room, Breakfast bar. New floor covering & paint upon current tenant moving out. Current lease expires June 30, 2020
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11751 Pasetto LN
11751 Pasetto Lane, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 3 BDR condo in Majestic Palms - Royal Pointe. Great location close to Ft Myers & Sanibel beaches. Furniture is negotiable. Plenty of shopping, restaurants in the area. Nice community pool area with Barbecue grills available.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15393 Bellamar CIR
15393 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for seasonal rental. Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping, hospital and grocery stores. It's fully furnished and all tiled, located in a Gated community, Club House & pool/spa. This location is very popular for snowbirds.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14981 Rivers Edge CT
14981 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
JUST LISTED AVAILABLE ALL SEASON. Absolutely Stunning, just totally remodeled with a spectacular water view & prestigious golf course of Gulf Harbor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15340 River By RD
15340 River by Road, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Gulf Access, just a minute from the River. This is one of the best streets in South Fort Myers surrounded by huge home. You can be in Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach in minutes.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13420 Hidden Palms CV
13420 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14985 Rivers Edge CT
14985 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Come enjoy this lakefront condo minutes from the beach! This seasonal 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished residence is being offered for January and February of 2020! A light and airy condo which offers two master suites and just had the floors and walls
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11630 Marino CT
11630 Marino Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great location, South Ft Myers, 2nd floor end coach home overlooking the lake. 2/2 with den/home office --your choice. Gated community with pool.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15417 Bellamar CIR
15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Well appointed Fully Furnished and equipped. This ground floor unit, offers 1,100 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. All Tile, master has King bed and 2nd bedrm has queen, the 3rd bdrm set up as office and has pull out futon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Iona rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,260.
Some of the colleges located in the Iona area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Iona from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL