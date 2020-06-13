511 Apartments for rent in Whiskey Creek, FL

/
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
10461 Mcgregor BLVD
10461 Mcgregor Boulevard, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Location! Location! Location! Perfect rental home in a highly sought after and desirable neighborhood. Come see this historic charmer off Mcgregor Blvd. All appliances included even washer and dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8270 Pathfinder LOOP
8270 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL RE-OPENS JANUARY 1 TO MAY 1, 2021, 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $3300 PLUS TAXES, UTILITIES INCLUDED. Upgraded kitchen and newer furnishings. Building 8 faces west overlooking lake, fountain and pool.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
6136 Whiskey Creek DR
6136 Whiskey Creek Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available Immediately!! Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath 1st floor condo nestled in the Whiskey Creek Community, amazing location, close to beaches, downtown, shopping, Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, and much more! This condo has granite
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
1361 Wainwright WAY
1361 Wainwright Way, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Gulf Access pool home with boat lift in beautiful Whiskey Creek. Available furnished or unfurnished. This home sits at the end of the cul-de-sac and features a formal dining room, glassed lanai and a screened lanai.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2540 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5524 Seville RD
5524 Seville Road, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Available Now!! Two bedroom, one bath home in the lovely McGregor Groves. Spacious living room, open kitchen, breakfast Nook, hardwood floors in the bedrooms and fenced back yard. Annual -unfurnished.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
84 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
4 Units Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Bowling Green
1 Unit Available
4856 Deleon Street
4856 Deleon Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304
5323 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1018 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED/2 BATH - Newly, beautifully renovated 2 bed 2 bath condo! All new appliances, vinyl wood-look flooring, granite countertops, and renovated bathrooms! Mystic gardens has many attractive amenities including a community pool,
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13391 Fox Chapel Ct
13391 Fox Chapel Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
South Fort Myers Condo - Property Id: 252484 Close to shopping including Publix and Bell Tower. Recently remodeled, new flooring, washer/dryer, and large screened patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Quiet neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hamlet
1 Unit Available
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4
1462 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1725 sqft
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 Available 06/14/20 The Hamlet *Coming Soon* - **Special Pre-Leasing Application Discount- Call Office for Details!** Park like community of The Hamlet, now offers this 2 story townhome! It is perfect in every way.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612
12610 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
623 sqft
Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carillon Woods
1 Unit Available
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3687 sqft
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3311 New South Province Road, 3
3311 New South Province Boulevard, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
869 sqft
3311 New South Province Road, 3 Available 06/15/20 Provincetown *Coming Soon* - Tucked away in a gated community is this completely remodeled townhome is coming available for immediate move in. This 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5319 Summerlin Rd. #1915
5319 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
762 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS-1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED - Furnished 1 bed 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644403)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
8521 Oakshade Cir. #414
8521 Oakshade Circle, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Two bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in south Ft. Myers - Come view this beautiful Mediterranean style home in the community of Oaks at Whiskey Creek. Located in the heart of Ft.
The average rent price for Whiskey Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,180.
Some of the colleges located in the Whiskey Creek area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Whiskey Creek from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.
