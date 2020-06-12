Apartment List
298 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
2719 SE 16th PL
2719 Southeast 16th Place, Cape Coral, FL
**ANNUAL RENTAL** don't miss this one, 4 bed, 2 bath, single family pet friendly pool home. Recently renovated top to bottom, fresh paint, new appliance package, kitchen and baths just like brand new.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1128 SW 11th CT
1128 Southwest 11th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
2904 NE 1st Ave
2904 Northeast 1st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2904 NE 1st Ave Available 08/01/20 Coming 8/1/2020 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Single family home - Brand new construction, never been lived in before St. Augustine model. The home is tile in the common areas and carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
4209 NE 22nd Ave
4209 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME - This is a brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 stall garage. Open kitchen and living area. Carpet in all bedrooms. Large walk in closet in the master. Washer and dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1524 NE 4th Ln
1524 Northeast 4th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1186 sqft
All tile 3/2 off Del Prado close to Pine Island Road - Freshly painted interior and exterior of home! New tile flooring thru out home! Nice 3/2 in great location with access to Pine Island Road in just minutes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1318 SE 18th St
1318 Southeast 18th Street, Cape Coral, FL
Huge 4\3 House in SE Cape Coral for Lease-Purchase - Lease with option to purchase - 100% of rent back. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4711 SE 4th Pl
4711 SE 4th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1244 sqft
This cozy duplex unit offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms with bonus space in back patio and back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
722 NW Douglas Cir
722 Northwest Douglas Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry and stainless steel appliances!

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
521 SE 4th St
521 Southeast 4th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1128 sqft
Cozy single family home with fenced back yard - features three bedroom, two bathrooms, one car garage and screen lanai.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
323 NW 20th Ter
323 Northwest 20th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry and stainless steel appliances!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1423 NW 1st Ave
1423 Northwest 1st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1825 NE 7th Pl
1825 Northeast 7th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
2204 NE 35th St
2204 Northeast 35th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
Coming available in June! This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances!

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2473 Verdmont Ct
2473 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2031 sqft
Do you want to impress your friends and family with the Sandoval address? Well this is a great place to start! PLUS...

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1103 NW 18th ST
1103 Northwest 18th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC HAS BOOKINGS ON HOLD....CHECK BACK AT A LATER DATE

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1034 NE 13th PL
1034 Northeast 13th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
POOL HOUSE centrally located near shopping centers, restaurants, supermarkets, and family entertainment places - CITY WATER AND SEWER. 3 bedrooms + Den/Office, 2 bathrooms, 2 cars garage and laundry in residence.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3744 SE 12th AVE
3744 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
BOATER'S PARADISE - OFF SEASON AVAILABLE May 2020 at $1700 per month, minimum of 30 days. Beautiful Condo located on the Rubicon Canal. This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath spacious condo with a spectacular water view.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1305 SW 18th TER
1305 Southwest 18th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a den AND a bonus room for rent in the highly desired area of SW Cape Coral. Over 2000 sq ft plus a large screened in lanai off the rear of the home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
514 SE 20 ST
514 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 514 SE 20 ST in Cape Coral. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
132 El Dorado PKY W
132 El Dorado Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental - Direct Access Pool home, with boat lift for an additional fee 2021 BOOKED - other dates available July 15 - Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1811 SE 20th ST
1811 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
- Short term Rental. Jan- April $ 2600 Available June- November 2020 $2000 includes utilities with a cap Write one check easy living - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, vacation rental in Cape Coral.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1628 SW 13th ST
1628 Southwest 13th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers a spacious great room concept with 3 bedrooms plus den (the den has a closet and can be use as a 4th bedroom) , 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, jack, and Jill bathroom, master his/her closet and two car garage.

June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report. Cape Coral rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cape Coral rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cape Coral rents declined over the past month

Cape Coral rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cape Coral stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,128 for a two-bedroom. Cape Coral's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cape Coral, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Cape Coral rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cape Coral has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cape Coral is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cape Coral's median two-bedroom rent of $1,128 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cape Coral.
    • While rents in Cape Coral remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cape Coral than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Cape Coral.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

