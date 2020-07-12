/
/
/
trafalgar
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:00 PM
357 Apartments for rent in Trafalgar, Cape Coral, FL
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11958 Royal Tee CIR
11958 Royal Tee Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Elegant Royal Tee Villa- Start your Florida Vacation. This home has everything. Florida living at its finest! Located in one of the best golf communities in SW Cape Coral. Beautiful heated Pool with Hot Tub and specious lanai overlooking golf course.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2772 Lambay CT
2772 Lambay Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Eleadora is in the most highly sought-after Cape Coral gated family community Sandoval.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
921 SW 5th TER
921 Southwest 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Brand New Listing- You and your family will love making this all newly updated property your new home. ALL brand new designer high end everything.
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
918 Southwest 12th Terrace
918 Southwest 12th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
DESCRIPTION Built in 1996 * 3/3/2 House * Flooring : Carpet, Tile & Vinyl Dining - Family & Eat-in Kitchen Custom built * On a freshwater canal with southern exposure! * This home has two massive front and back screened in lanai areas * NEWER
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2676 Brightside CT
2676 Brightside Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2676 Brightside CT in Cape Coral. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
844 SW 17th ST
844 Southwest 17th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,534 sf home is located in Cape Coral, FL. This home features beautiful tile carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
818 SW 8th PL
818 Southwest 8th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
VACATION VILLA LYNN - This is a beautiful Pool Home..........Equipped with everything you need.This Beautiful pool home says Florida! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Open up all the sliders from all the rooms to the pool & breezy days! Soaring cathedral ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2450 Verdmont CT
2450 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
This lovely home is the perfect seasonal rental property in the #1 gated community in Cape Coral.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1708 SW 11th AVE
1708 Southwest 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
TURN-KEY SEASONAL RENTAL.....CUSTOM BUILT 3/2/2 WITH HEATED SCREENED IN POOL AND EXTRA LARGE SCREENED IN LANAI UNDER ROOF. BREATH TAKING SUNSET VIEWS ....WESTERN EXPOSURE..
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2470 Greendale Place
2470 Greendale Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED * GATED SANDOVAL * 3 BED * 2 BATH W/GARAGE HOME ON POND * Carpet & Tile Throughout * Pets W/Approval & Fee * Rent Includes Internet/Cable & LAWN CARE * A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA AMENITIES
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1213 SW 14th TER
1213 Southwest 14th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful Seasonal Rental with screened in heated pool and spa. Brand new tile throughout the entire home. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, Pool home.
1 of 15
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
2107 SW 12th LN
2107 Southwest 12th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Newer 2018 Construction!!! Spaciousness, comfort, elegance, and convenience.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1210 SW 8th CT
1210 Southwest 8th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bath single family Pet Friendly home in SW Cape Coral. Close to Skyline and Pine Island Roads this house is RECENTLY updated, cleaned and painted.
Results within 1 mile of Trafalgar
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
152 NW 6th Ave
152 Northwest 6th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1712 sqft
152 NW 6th Ave Available 07/15/20 - This 4 bedroom home. There is covered lanai in the back of the home. The open living area has cathedral ceilings with a kitchen overlooking the living area. This home is tiled throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1718 SW 30th TER
1718 Southwest 30th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Vacation living at its finest! Welcome to Villa Marco the tranquil oasis located on a Gulf access canal in desirable Southwest Cape Coral. Located near Cape Harbour nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2805 SW 29th AVE
2805 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,371
This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will no consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Tilly is a completely renovated home in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1822 SW 25th TER
1822 Southwest 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
320 SW 3rd ST
320 Southwest 3rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a gorgeous condo with all the bells and whistles, not to mention the amazing VIEWS!! 2 bedroom/2 bath, ceiling fans in every room, beautiful tile floors and berber carpet in bedrooms, spacious floor plan with split bedroom privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
613 Trafalgar Parkway
613 Trafalgar Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1650 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4291 Pine Island RD NW
4291 4291/4299 Pine Island Rd NW, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
Studio
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MATLACHA at its BEST- SNOOK In the heart of Matlacha, where Old Florida is alive and well. Steps away from the Fishing est Bridge In the World, this property is truly a hidden treasurer. Guest or Tenant have the ability to come by land or by boat.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
949 SW 28th TER
949 Southwest 28th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Call and Book for This Season Coming Up before it is Gone! Superb Waterfront Home on Canal, Dock, Basin View, Beautiful Sunsets.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSt. James City, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLMcGregor, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLWhiskey Creek, FLFort Myers Beach, FL