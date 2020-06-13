Apartment List
/
FL
/
cape coral
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
949 SW 28th TER
949 Southwest 28th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Call and Book for This Season Coming Up before it is Gone! Superb Waterfront Home on Canal, Dock, Basin View, Beautiful Sunsets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5368 Bayshore AVE
5368 Bayshore Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
AVAILABLE 5/17/19! This waterfront view pool home with outdoor kitchen is a massive 5 bedroom 3 full bath with a 2 car garage.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
301 Southeast 1st Street
301 Southeast 1st Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1993 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED * 4 BED / 2 BATH + GARAGE * (2) KING BEDS * (1) QUEEN * (1) FULL * ALL TILE * WASHER & DRYER IN SIDE HOME * LIVING ROOM & FORMAL DINING ROOM * PATIO FOR SUNNING & GRILLING * A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA Cable ready, Microwave,

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4930 Vincennes Ct
4930 Vincennes Court, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
1000 sqft
⦁ Newly remodeled apartment located in hearth of Cape Coral downtown, three minutes walk to Supermarket Winn Dixie, restaurants and bars.
Results within 5 miles of Cape Coral
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Results within 10 miles of Cape Coral
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
74 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
216 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.

June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report. Cape Coral rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cape Coral rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report. Cape Coral rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cape Coral rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cape Coral rents declined over the past month

Cape Coral rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cape Coral stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,128 for a two-bedroom. Cape Coral's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cape Coral, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Cape Coral rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cape Coral has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cape Coral is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cape Coral's median two-bedroom rent of $1,128 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cape Coral.
    • While rents in Cape Coral remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cape Coral than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Cape Coral.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCape Coral 3 BedroomsCape Coral Accessible ApartmentsCape Coral Apartments with Balcony
    Cape Coral Apartments with GarageCape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCape Coral Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCape Coral Apartments with ParkingCape Coral Apartments with Pool
    Cape Coral Apartments with Washer-DryerCape Coral Cheap PlacesCape Coral Dog Friendly ApartmentsCape Coral Furnished ApartmentsCape Coral Luxury PlacesCape Coral Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
    Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
    Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Hancock
    Trafalgar

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
    Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
    University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee