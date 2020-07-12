/
/
/
hancock
Last updated July 12 2020
129 Apartments for rent in Hancock, Cape Coral, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see convenience at its best! Parkway North is located off of Palm and Pondella, just minutes from the river, John Hancock Expressway, Edison Mall, shopping and dining. Parkway North Apartments is nestled away in the center of North Ft. Myers.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1424 SE 6th Ave
1424 1424/1426 SE 6th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 295985 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Located off academy with easy access to veterans bridge. Inside has fresh painted, all new appliances with new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Inclosed lanai.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
224 SE 4th Place
224 Southeast 4th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1418 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5867220)
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3171 Sea Trawler, 1803
3171 Sea Trawler Bend, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2144 sqft
Moody River Estates - Close to Downtown Fort Myers, this exquisite, impeccably furnished condo is your retreat away from home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1318 SE 18th St
1318 Southeast 18th Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
1925 sqft
Huge 4\3 House in SE Cape Coral for Lease-Purchase - Lease with option to purchase - 100% of rent back. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
527 Hancock Bridge Pkwy.
527 527/529 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Two Bedroom + Den/Two Bath Duplex for rent off Hancock Creek Pkwy.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 5th TER
2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine! Exceptional Location...
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
514 SE 20 ST
514 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Short term rental - Available July 1 - Nov.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1811 SE 20th ST
1811 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
- Short term Rental.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3347 N Key DR
3347 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1112 sqft
Beautiful Water Views, Walking Distance to Marinatown and Downtown Fort Myers! Carpet is being taken out. Tile will be going in soon! Upstairs Washer & Dryer. Minutes from Caloosahatchee. Bright and Open Living Area on first floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
512 SE 6th ST
512 Southeast 6th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Centrally located 2 bed 2 bath unit convenient to everything in Cape Coral. Recently updated.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3338 N Key DR
3338 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous well maintained condo located in the pristine WATERFRONT community "Palms at Waters Edge" in North Fort Myers is Available this 2020 Season (JAN-APRIL).
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1327 SE 1st ST
1327 Southeast 1st Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
MOVE IN READY by 7/14. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3250 Lee Way CT
3250 Lee Way Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Look no further!! This turnkey home is in a gated community close to everything. If you like to boat, this community has Gulf Access! Multiple pools, tennis courts, exercise facility and club room.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12890 Seaside Key CT
12890 Seaside Key Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
MOODY RIVER - Beautiful new home with many upgrades. 2 Bedrooms and Home Office .Upgraded kitchen and bath cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, kitchen back-splash, and screen enclosure.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2216 SE 6th LN
2216 Southeast 6th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Amazing house open light and bright large open walk through kitchen with eat at bar, formal dining, great room concepts beautiful master bedroom with walk-in California closet, gorgeous vanity walk in shower and slider door to large screen Lanai.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1438 SE 23rd ST
1438 Southeast 23rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE Dec-Jan. Newer Gulf Access home close to shopping & entertainment. Open floorplan with separate living & family room. Family room opens to lanai that overlooks your Gulf Access canal & dock.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4220 Glasgow CT
4220 Glasgow Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,189
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Milano is a 3 bedroom 2 bath electric heated pool home that is located in a great neighborhood in North Ft. Myers.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1422 SE 12th TER
1422 Southeast 12th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rental permitted.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1731 Golf Club DR
1731 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
STARTING APRIL 15, 2018 THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAIABLE FOR OFF SEASON. THIS IS A 2/2 ON THE EL RIO GOLF COURSE, FEATURES GREAT FLORIDA STYLE, LARGE SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
523 SE 23rd AVE
523 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The villa has 1,935 sqft of living space, a well-tended yard on the water and a large pool area with shaded lanai.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
320 SW 3rd ST
320 Southwest 3rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a gorgeous condo with all the bells and whistles, not to mention the amazing VIEWS!! 2 bedroom/2 bath, ceiling fans in every room, beautiful tile floors and berber carpet in bedrooms, spacious floor plan with split bedroom privacy.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY
3454 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
VERY FLEXIBLE owner. one bedroom furnished condo. Water views from balcony. Efficient kitchen with appliances and complete kitchen wares. Dining table and chairs, living room set, television, all with views to the water just beyond.
