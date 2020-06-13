166 Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Beach, FL

/
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Estero Blvd PH-1
7300 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
519 sqft
Penthouse on Fort Myers Beach!! - Property Id: 294632 Penthouse with White sand Beach & Back Bay Views! Beautiful white sand of Fort Myers Beach only steps away. Huge pool with shower and loungers for all tenants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4331 Bay Beach LN
4331 Bay Beach Lane, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
Fully Furnished Turnkey Condominium with views overlooking the Estero Back Bay and canals. Casa Marina is located about mid Island at Fort Myers Beach. This is a clean and open 2 bedroom and 2 bath home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
230 Fairweather LN
230 Fairweather Lane, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Check out this short term rental!!! This fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is in a 4 unit building. Owner pays water, cable, and Wifi. Tenant pays electric. Common area hot tub, and washer/dryer in the backyard.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
140 Estrellita DR
140 Estrellita Drive, Fort Myers Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Enjoy paradise when you book your stay at Salty Palms. Newly updated with all new baths, and kitchen. Stay up on the deck to dine under the stars, or relax by the heated pool on the extended pool area.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
245 Mango ST
245 Mango Street, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedroom 1 bath, apartment for rent. Close to pier area on Fort Myers Beach. steps to beach access. Shared pool and garden grilling area to enjoy. Fully furnished or un-furnished. Long term rental only.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
275 Bahia VIA
275 Bahia via, Fort Myers Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Beach House- 3 bedroom, 2 bath raised cottage on Estero Bay w/stunning views of the small islands throughout the bay & local wildlife. NOT available Jan Feb March.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
650 Estero BLVD
650 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great opportunity to live on the beach! Single-family home on the beach close to the Best Western on Estero Island.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
156 Hercules DR
156 Hercules Drive, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Enjoy living in this spacious two bedroom two bath + den duplex. This unfurnished upper rental comes with a stack washer & dryer and a spacious Florida room with a separate entrance.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
500 Estero BLVD
500 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$8,330
Gateway Villas 498 Listing is a WEEKLY or greater rental. $2275/wk in Jan & feb. $2450/wk in Mar & April. $8330/month March & April Additional Fees: Cleaning Fee $150; 11.5% tax;$25 booking fee; $400 refundable damage deposit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6500 ESTERO BLVD
6500 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 Off Season Availability: April 15, 2020 - December 15, 2020 $2,000 / month plus fees...6 month minimum. Located right on Gulf Beach at The Privateer....just steps to amazing sugar sand beach! Watch the dolphins swim along the beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7390 Estero BLVD
7390 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1061 sqft
This lovely condo in Bermuda Dunes has been completely remodeled and decorated with a coastal style and offers spectacular beach and pool views! Immediately after walking through the front door, this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, condo feels like
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7000 Estero BLVD
7000 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
RARE Ft. Myers Beach Condo for RENT! Only available following months: May through August ($3000), September ($2800), October ($2800), November ($3000) and December ($4000) of 2020 - 2021 Season booked. Minimum 28 day stay.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6151 Estero BLVD
6151 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1326 sqft
Your BEACH SHACK in Paradise awaits you! STILL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS OF JANUARY AND APRIL, 2021 Fort Myers Beach waterfront Condo. This1300+ sq. feet, 2 master bedrooms and 2 bath condo/shack awaits you. This turnkey gem is fully furnished.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
135 Gulfview AVE
135 Gulfview Avenue, Fort Myers Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1963 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Spend your vacation at the beach! This beautifully renovated home situated across the street from the white sandy beach.
1 of 112
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
909 Prescott Street
909 Prescott St, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
5400 sqft
FORT MYERS BEACH AREA Home Features: 5400 Sq Ft. of Panoramic Water Views 3 Bedroom * 3.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15417 Bellamar CIR
15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open for January, February & March, Season 2021, $3200 inc tax. 3 month minimum. Beautiful renovation and decor & furnishings. Top floor, 2nd level, no elevator but very quiet. End sunny retreat.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1804
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2366 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bathroom Vacation Rental - Gorgeous bedroom, 3 bathroom rental available for January! This unit is fully furnished and ready for vacation.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15360 Bellamar Circle, 3523
15360 Bellamar Cir 3523, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1043 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - This turnkey second floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just steps to the pool and clubhouse and only minutes to the beach.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, 103
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1152 sqft
Mandolin Bay - Beach Retreat at Mandolin Bay Beautiful first floor, two bedroom, two bath condo in gated community with pool, spa, clubhouse and fitness center. All this located between the beaches of Sanibel/Captiva and Ft.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......
