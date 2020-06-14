118 Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR
1121 Van Loon Commons Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1600 sqft
Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1771 Four Mile Cove PKY
1771 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo features a split bedroom design. Master includes a walk-in closet and private adjoining bath. Large living area. Flooring is Carpet and Tile,crown molding and 5" baseboards throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1718 SW 30th TER
1718 Southwest 30th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Vacation living at its finest! Welcome to Villa Marco the tranquil oasis located on a Gulf access canal in desirable Southwest Cape Coral. Located near Cape Harbour nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3644 Valle Santa CIR
3644 Valle Santa Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Home located in a gated community, community offers pool, gym, playground, tennis court, basketball court and more... close distance to main roads and shopping centers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2625 Clairfont CT
2625 Clairfont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This 3 bedroom 2 bath waterfront home in the Sandoval community is just over 1700 sq. ft.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1516 SW 50th ST
1516 Southwest 50th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
PERFECT SW Cape Coral location - 2/2 CORNER END-UNIT Condo Just minutes to both Cape Harbour & Tarpon Point Marina, and easy access to the bridges. Not to mention plenty of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, and more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
6021 Silver King BLVD
6021 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy living the resort dream! The accommodations feature over 3000SF of living area with 3 terraces, private 2-car garage parking and private elevator lobby entrance. Three bedrooms in a split plan all with full en-suite baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4029 SE 20th PL
4029 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
RIVERFRONT LUXURY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR JAN 6-31, 2020 & Apr 2020.. This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath almost new condo with a view you will not forget. Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4549 SE 5th PL
4549 Southeast 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
CONVENIENT LOCATION! This Gulf access waterfront 55+ condo is available now! A great southeasterly view of the canal from this second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. This canal is only 1 canal to the east of the Rubicon Canal.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4323 NW 24th TER
4323 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3191 Matecumbe Key RD
3191 Matecumbe Key Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS & BIG WATER VIEWS for your WINTER ESCAPE - LOOK NO MORE!!...

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1848 Concordia Lake CIR
1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2676 Bellingham CT
2676 Bellingham Court, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Yes it's in Sandoval, one of the most desired gated communities in the city of Cape Coral. Fantastic 2 story luxury residence with plenty of room to roam, both inside and outside. Huge back yard perfect for yard games and it overlooks a private lake.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110
1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
616 SE 13th CT
616 SE 13th Ct, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available June 1, 2020 -This great duplex feels just like a single family home. Freshly painted, new air conditioner for lower bills, all tile floors to help you keep clean.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1818 Concordia Lake CIR
1818 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BRIGHT and QUIET 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, second floor (NO elevator) with a side-by-side attached 2-car garage. Beautiful TRAVERTINE Tile FLOORING. Walking distance to a strip mall with Publix supermarket and restaurants.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1548 Islamorada BLVD
1548 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SMART SEASONAL RENTAL....OUTRIGGER Model with VAULTED CEILING... OPEN FLOOR PLAN and SPLIT BEDROOMS....Amazing Florida Room adds more square feet to your Renting Experience with Screened Outside Paver Patio...GRANITE Countertops....BREAKFAST BAR...

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3329 Sunset Key CIR
3329 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grand Isles Towers III Seasonal Rental - AVAILABLE JAN & APRIL 2021 -in Burnt Store Marina with Charlotte Harbor Views! It doesn't get any better than this!...This unit is exquisitely appointed...quality tropical theme furnishings and fans thru-out.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cape Coral, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cape Coral renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

